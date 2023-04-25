PCGS weekly update April 25, 2023

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

In 2018, the United States Mint offered a 2018-S Reverse Proof Silver Set containing 10 coins. The sets were made to celebrate the San Francisco Mint’s 50 years of producing proof sets. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

Over the past three decades, the Perth Mint in Australia has issued bullion coinage depicting wildlife. One recently minted series that displays elegant designs is the $100 Australian Emu coin struck in gold. First released in 2018, this Australian series continues on an annual basis, and the mintage figures for these coins are limited. The set known as Australian Emu gold $100, Circulation Strikes (2018-present) showcases these coins and is available for our members to potentially build. Please browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage, all the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

