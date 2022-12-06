Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

PCGS: USPS statement — December 2022

By Leave a Comment

Collectors (PSA, PCGS, and Wata) is aware of a very small number of packages that have been reported as delivered to our headquarters in California that were not received nor ever present at our facility. We are working with the United States Postal Service (USPS) and Postal Inspector to identify and resolve these discrepancies and provide solutions for the customers that have been affected.

We would like to remind our customers who submit packages to PCGS or other Collectors companies to always use the safest practices in packaging and mailing items to us. This includes securely packing items for submission; not referencing “coins,” “high value,” or other related words on the outside of the shipping carton; and ensuring that all USPS deliveries are addressed to our post office box address: PCGS, PO Box 9458, Newport Beach, California, 92658. If you wish to ship with FedEx Express, please address those packages to CU RECEIVING, 7000 Barranca Pkwy, Irvine, California 92618. Those wishing to avoid shipping altogether can submit at one of the many events we attend across the country. For a full list of PCGS shows and onsite services, visit pcgs.com/shows.

If you have further questions about submitting items to PCGS or believe you may have been affected by these delivery issues, please do not hesitate to contact us by phone at 800-447-8848 or by email at .

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NGC designations and labels for 2022 Negro Leagues coins Legend’s Regency Auction 50 starts 2022 with a bang! NGC certifies medal given to William Shatner and taken on New Shepard space flight Important change to NGC’s CrossOver service

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓