PCGS California office has resumed operations

Dear valued collectors and customers,

We’re happy to announce that PCGS is re-opening the operations of our Orange County, California office.

For decades, as the only publicly traded (NASDAQ: CLCT) third-party grading service, and the undisputed market leader in coin grading, PCGS’ slogan has been, “PCGS: The Standard for the Rare Coin Industry.” Being “The Standard” in third party grading means not only holding ourselves to the highest level in ethics, quality, and numismatics, but also extending that standard beyond our services to the safety and well-being of our employees, community, and customers.

Due to the liquidity we provide to numismatic trading markets worldwide, PCGS is essential and able to operate as needed during the current global pandemic. However, out of an abundance of caution for both our employees and customers, we took a measured and responsible approach and briefly closed our offices. During our temporary closure, we developed and implemented an ongoing safety plan that ensures the well-being of both employees and customers alike. It was only then, along with the commitment of our team, that we chose to reopen our doors.

Thank you for being a loyal customer during our temporary closure and beyond and thank you to the entire Collectors Universe and PCGS staff of nearly five hundred employees worldwide.

Best wishes to you and your loved ones,

Brett Charville
President, Professional Coin Grading Service

Important PCGS Updates

  • The PCGS California Office has resumed operations.
  • Due to the current pandemic, turn-around times have been impacted and delays should be expected.
  • First-strike eligibility dates for some coins has been extended, please visit here for details.
  • Some PCGS events have been canceled or postponed. Please check here for updates.
  • PCGS 2020 Coin Quest competition has been extended until May 16. Learn more here.
  • PCGS 2020 Quarter Quest pedigrees and bounties have been adjusted, please visit here for the most recent information.
  • New safety protocols prohibit in-person PCGS Authorized Dealer submission drop-off and pick-ups. We are only able to accept submissions by mail at this time.
  • At this time, we are unable to accommodate special requests on submissions.

