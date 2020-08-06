PCGS 50 Days of Summer Specials loaded with hot deals

Professional Coin Grading Service Offering a Variety of Limited-Time Submission and Grading Discounts, Other Specials

(Santa Ana, California) August 5, 2020 — Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is rolling out many exciting offers for those who submit and grade their coins, banknotes, medals, and tokens through September 22, 2020. These valuable limited-time deals include free return shipping and major discounts for add-on services.

The free return shipping offer applies to submissions of 10 or more coins for select services, including Economy, Economy Special Issues, Modern, Modern Gold, Regular, and Express. Free return shipping will be offered for unlimited submissions to those whose orders have return addresses in the United States. Orders being returned with free shipping are fully insured and will be shipped via FedEx, USPS, or UPS.

Summer savings also include a 50% off discount for select add-on services, including Variety Attribution, First Strike, and Oversized Holders. To qualify for these discounts, submitters need only be PCGS Authorized Dealers or Collectors Club Members in good standing. These discounts can be used in conjunction with complementary submissions available through the PCGS Gold and Platinum Memberships. You can become a PCGS Collectors Club Member for as little as $69.

Other current specials include $5 off Regular Service for coins commemorating the end of World War II, including coins with the V75 privy mark. This offer goes through September 30, 2020. Meanwhile, limited-edition Orange PCGS Boxes are offered for free with every Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame submission from now through December 31, 2020. Also continuing through New Year’s Eve is a PCGS Banknote launch special, offering Crossovers for 50% off and a discounted charge of just $5 for notes that do not cross.

“We know this has been a challenging time for many coin collectors and dealers, and we want to make things a little easier by offering these special submission savings and limited-time perks,” says PCGS President Brett Charville. “What better way to wrap up the summer than with some great deals? Ultimately, these specials will help stretch the dollar just a little bit further while still offering our customers the maximum in value, security, and liquidity for their coins, medals, tokens, and banknotes.”

For more information about these and other specials as well as discount qualifications, please click here or contact PCGS Customer Service at 1-800-447-8848.

About Professional Coin Grading Service

Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS) is a premier third-party coin and banknote grading company that was launched in 1986. Over nearly 35 years, PCGS has examined and certified some 44.2 million U.S. and world coins, banknotes, medals, and tokens with a combined value of more than $40.3 billion. For more information about PCGS products and services, including how to submit your coins for authentication and grading, please click here or call PCGS Customer Service at (800) 447-8848.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

