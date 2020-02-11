Papers accepted for Sundman Lecture Series

Coin Update

The American Numismatic Association (ANA) is currently accepting proposals for the 2020 Maynard Sundman Littleton Coin Company Lecture Series. Presentations will be given August 5 during the symposium at the Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money. Proposals must be received by April 3.

This year, Americans celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution’s passage that gave women the right to vote. In honor of this landmark event, the Maynard Sundman Lecture theme is “Women in Numismatics.”

Those who wish to present at this year’s symposium must submit a lecture summary of 500 words or less. Each summary should contain an introduction, a brief discussion of the subject, sources, and research method. Summaries will be reviewed and speakers evaluated and chosen based on originality, persuasiveness, and relevance to the symposium topic. Selected presenters will receive a $250 honorarium.

Electronic submissions are preferred and can be emailed to or mailed to:

American Numismatic Association

c/o Brianna Victor

818 North Cascade Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money

The five-day Pittsburgh World’s Fair of Money, slated for August 4-8, features nearly 1,000 dealers buying and selling coins, currency, and related items; a wide range of seminars and educational presentations by notable numismatists; major auctions by Stack’s Bowers Galleries and Heritage Auctions; as well as exhibits showcasing priceless rarities from the Money Museum and private collections.

The American Numismatic Association is a congressionally chartered, non-profit educational organization dedicated to encouraging the study and collection of coins and related items. The ANA helps its 25,000 members and the public discover and explore the world of money through its vast array of instructional and outreach programs, as well as its museum, library, publications, and conventions. For more information, call 719-632-2646 or visit the website of the ANA.

Press release courtesy of the American Numismatic Association.

