Over $620,000 in Bitcoins and crypto sold in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2023 auction

Costa Mesa, California — $621,590 in Physical Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency coins was sold by Stack’s Bowers Galleries in the Physical Cryptocurrency Session of their June 2023 Showcase Auction. Presented was a combined face value of 12.79 Bitcoin (among other minor currencies), equal to approximately $320,000 at the time of the auction. With average premiums approaching 200% of face value, bidders continue to embrace cryptocurrency coins as desirable numismatic collectibles. This outstanding result also reflects a 25% year-over-year increase in total prices realized compared to the firm’s June 2022 offering.

Silver coinage from the classic pre-2014 era drew the strongest prices of the session, topped by a silver 2013 Casascius Gold Rim one-Bitcoin graded PCGS PR-69DCAM that sold for $78,000 (over three times face). The counterpart from the Lealana series, a 2013 gold B 1 Bitcoin graded PCGS PR-69DCAM, also drew a strong price of $66,000 (over 2.5 times face).

The ever-popular brass Casascius one-Bitcoin continued to draw strong premiums from bidders, with an example from 2012 graded PCGS MS-66 selling for $40,800 (over 1.6 times face). A 2015 Denarium one-Bitcoin graded PCGS MS-62 earned $33,600 (over 1.3 times face) in the first such offering of the variety by Stack’s Bowers Galleries. The Litecoin currency boasted similarly strong results and included a 2013 Lealana 10-Litecoin graded PCGS PR-68DCAM that brought $2,280 (nearly three times face). A 2013 Lealana one-Litecoin graded PCGS MS-67 sold for an impressive $384 (nearly five times face).

The Non-Loaded category was similarly replete with rarities, including a Redeemed 2011 Casascius “Bearer” Bitcoin Storage Bar graded Genuine by PCGS that sold for $4,320 and a 25-Litecoin piece graded PCGS PR-69DCAM that brought $2,280. The sale also marked the first offering by Stack’s Bowers Galleries of a Polymerbit banknote, graded PCGS Gem Uncirculated 66 PPQ, and bidders recognized this opportunity with a robust result of $720.

With significant premiums and $621,590 in prices realized in the June sale, Stack’s Bowers Galleries is now looking ahead to their August 2023 Global Showcase offering of physical cryptocurrency, which will be headlined by a magnificent 2013 Casascius 10-Bitcoin — one of the most formidable rarities in the entire Physical Bitcoin category. For questions about the Stack’s Bowers Galleries June 2023 Physical Cryptocurrency session or to consign your coins to a future sale, contact specialist James McCartney at *protected email* or call (800) 566-2580.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins, banknotes, ancient coins, and direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s nearly 90-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and banknote collections ever to cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and banknote collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, and The Thos. H. Law Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with galleries in New York, Boston, and Philadelphia. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, Hong Kong, Paris, and Vancouver. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts an annual Global Showcase in August featuring United States coins and banknotes, ancient coins, and World coins and banknotes in its Costa Mesa auction gallery. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention; the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos; the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows; and the Maastricht Paper Money Shows.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

