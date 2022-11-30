November Bitcoin auction pushes crypto past $2 million for Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Costa Mesa, California — Stack’s Bowers Galleries has now sold over $2 million in physical cryptocurrency, propelled by strong results in their November 2022 Cryptocurrency Anniversary Session, which realized nearly $450,000. This special auction featured an unprecedented 101 coins spanning the Bitcoin, Litecoin, Monero, and Dogecoin cryptocurrencies and offering all of the most popular series, including Casascius, Lealana, BTCC, MoonBits, Satori, Crypto Imperator, Denarium, Titan Mint, and many others.

An incredible 2013 “Gold Rim” one-BTC in silver graded Proof-69 Deep Cameo (PCGS) claimed the top price of the session at $66,000, realizing more than a 200% premium above the cryptocurrency value on the day of the sale. Remarkable premiums were realized by virtually all of the loaded silver coins, including a 2013 Casascius 0.5-BTC graded Proof-67 Deep Cameo (PCGS) that sold for $15,600, a rare gold-hologram 2013 Lealana 0.25-BTC graded Proof-68 Deep Cameo (PCGS) which realized $10,800, and a Proof-67 Deep Cameo (PCGS) 2013 Casascius 0.1-BTC that brought $9,600.

The ever-popular brass Casascius coins were highlighted by a magnificent MS-68 (PCGS) 2012 one-BTC, the sole finest graded by PCGS, that realized an 80% premium at $38,400. Also presented were several of the historic 2011 “CASACIUS ERROR” one-BTC, including an exceptional MS-67 (PCGS) example that sold for $38,400. The session also featured an exciting assortment of BTCC “poker chips” including a 100K Bits that sold for $8,100 and a stunning 500K Bits struck in titanium that brought $20,400 — nearly twice the value of the underlying cryptocurrency.

Strong results in the Non-Loaded category included a Redeemed 2013 Lealana “Gold B” one-BTC in silver that sold for $2,280, a Redeemed 2013 Lealana 0.1-BTC in brass that brought $840, an ever-popular Unfunded 2012 Casascius “Bitnickel“ five-BTC that realized $660, and a Redeemed 2013 Lealana 25-Litecoin in silver that sold for $720 as part of the Burrows Collection.

For questions on this historic anniversary offering or to consign your bitcoins and physical cryptocurrency to a future auction, please contact specialist James McCartney. Stack's Bowers Galleries is now accepting Bitcoin and physical cryptocurrency consignments for their March 2023 Showcase Auction through December 16, 2022.

About Stack’s Bowers Galleries

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet, and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels. The company’s nearly 90-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections ever to cross an auction block — The D. Brent Pogue Collection, The John J. Ford, Jr. Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection, The Harry W. Bass, Jr. Collection, The Joel R. Anderson Collection, The Norweb Collection, The Cardinal Collection, The Sydney F. Martin Collection, and The Battle Born Collection — to name just a few. World coin and currency collections include The Pinnacle Collection, The Louis E. Eliasberg, Sr. Collection of World Gold Coins, The Kroisos Collection, The Alicia and Sidney Belzberg Collection, The Salton Collection, The Wa She Wong Collection, and The Thos. H. Law Collection.

The company is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, with galleries in New York, Philadelphia, and Boston. Offices are also located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Virginia, Hong Kong, and Paris. Stack’s Bowers Galleries hosts an annual Global Showcase in August featuring United States coins and currency, ancient coins, and world coins and currency in its Costa Mesa auction gallery. They are also the Official Auctioneer for several important numismatic events, including the New York International Numismatic Convention, the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Spring, Summer, and Winter Expos, the Spring and Fall Hong Kong shows, and the Maastricht Paper Money Shows.

Press release courtesy of Stack’s Bowers Galleries

