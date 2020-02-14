Noted numismatist Miles Standish designs Miss Liberty silver bullion coins

(Idaho Falls, Idaho) February 14, 2020 — Fulfilling a long-time dream, well-known professional numismatist and award-winning author Michael “Miles” Standish has designed unprecedented one and two-ounce, colorized silver Proof coins, each depicting front and back renditions of the Statue of Liberty and the New York area skylines. The limited-edition legal tender $5 denomination one-ounce and $10 two-ounce bullion coins are .999 fine silver and dated 2020.

The Miss Liberty coins were struck on behalf of the Cook Islands as black Proofs with a light green image of the famous toned-copper statue. Now graded and encapsulated by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), the coins are being sold exclusively by 7k Metals.

“For seven years, I thought about the fact that the Statue of Liberty — Miss Liberty — had never been shown or designed on a legal tender coin depicting views of both the front and back of this important, symbolic monument. That’s what these new coins beautifully show,” explained Standish, NGC vice president and senior coin grader. He also is a recipient of the United States Mint Directors Medal of Excellence.

In addition to the Statue of Liberty and skylines, the design includes the motto, Miss Liberty/Embracing the Present and looking to the Future. A small effigy of Queen Elizabeth II is on the reverse of each coin.

The low mintages for both coins are reminders of the date the Statue of Liberty was dedicated on October 28, 1886.

“Only 1,886 of the $5 coins were produced, symbolic of the year 1886, and production of the $10 coins was only 1,028, representing October 28; 10-28,” explained Blake Davis, 7k Metals marketing director.

Starting prices for the Miss Liberty coins graded NGC PR-70 are $199 for the one-ounce and $299 each for the two-ounce coins.

The coins’ dies were carefully designed in Liechtenstein by CIT based on the concept created by Standish. The coins were struck using CIT’s Smartminting process that results in dramatic relief heights and extraordinarily intricate details on both sides of the coin.

“CIT was chosen for this program because of their capabilities. This is the first time Miss Liberty has ever been struck in color, and CIT is one of the only companies with the technology necessary and the relationship with a top tier mint that could accomplish exactly how these coins needed to be presented. They now will be enjoyed for many generations of collectors,” Standish stated.

Standish received the Numismatic Literary Guild award for Best Specialized Book in 2015 for United States Coins: Morgan Dollar: America’s Love Affair With A Legendary Coin.

7k Metals is a precious metals company based in Idaho Falls, Idaho that sells gold and silver products to collectors and the general public, and offers special discounts to its members (associates). Membership is open to anyone.

For additional information or to purchase the Miss Liberty silver coins or other gold and silver bullion products, visit 7k Metals online or call 208-314-2587.

Press release courtesy of 7k Metals.

