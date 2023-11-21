Niue: ultimate silver coin in imaginative “Fierce Nature” series features enigmatic Wolf

The government and treasury of Niue have released the fifth and ultimate coin in the imaginative series entitled “Fierce Nature,” the primary feature of the outstanding design is an outline-shaped coin portraying the head of the animal in a ferocious posture. The last fierce creature to make its appearance and be added to the collection is the wolf, perhaps one of our most awe-inspiring and mysterious mammals.

The coins are produced by the New Zealand Mint at their facilities in Auckland on behalf of the treasury of Niue. The obverse side features the front-facing image of a wolf head, snarling and menacing with detail paid to the wolf’s fur coat and fangs. To highlight this detail, an oxidised finish has been applied to the surface creating an Antique look. The reverse side includes the replicated official seal of the government of Niue, which is centred. The denomination FIVE DOLLARS is shown above the seal and the year of release, 2023, as well as the coins’ specification of 2 oz 999 Fine Silver, are placed below the crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 5 dollars .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 x 39.5 mm Oxidised Proof 2,000





Each coin is specially encapsulated to accommodate its unique shape and presented in a custom case with a windowed design cover to enhance its display. The coin is also accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin, please click here.

