Niue: Third coin in imaginative “Fierce Nature” series features American grizzly bear

The government and treasury of Niue have released the third coin in this extraordinary series entitled “Fierce Nature,” which focuses on some of the most ferocious wildlife found around the world. The latest coin features the grizzly bear, a fierce creature which has provoked both fear and, to a degree, a sense of respect and awe for a species which wields power and the skills of a courageous hunter.

The New Zealand Mint produces the coins at their facilities in Auckland on behalf of the treasury of Niue. Shaped in the face of the bear and struck from two ounces of pure silver, the obverse side of the coin displays a grizzly bear’s head, sporting a menacing roar to highlight the animal’s strength and ferocity. The intricate detailing of the bear’s facial features and fur succinctly captures the animal’s unique beauty. To highlight the design and detail, an Antique finish has been applied to the surface. The reverse side includes the replicated official seal of the government of Niue, which is centred. The denomination FIVE DOLLARS is shown above the seal, and the year of release, 2023, as well as the coins’ specification of 2 oz 999 Fine Silver, are placed below the crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Maximum Mintage Five dollars .999 Silver 62.2 g 40 mm x 38.56 mm Oxidised Proof 2,000

Each coin is specially encapsulated to accommodate its unique shape and is presented in a custom case with a transparent cover to enhance its display. The coin is also accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin, please click here.

