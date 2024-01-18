Coin Update

Niue: Second silver coin in imaginative Wild West coin series features frontierswoman Calamity Jane

The Treasury of Niue has released the second silver collector coin which is part of the series entitled “Wild West” focusing on some of America’s most notorious characters who became synonymous with the rugged way of life in America’s untamed west. The second coin focuses on the life and times of perhaps one of the country’s most fascinating characters, who became a celebrity in her own right due to her adventures and antics on stage.

The rectangular-shaped coins are produced by the New Zealand Mint at their facilities in Auckland on behalf of the Treasury of Niue. The obverse side features a recreated version of a publicity photograph of Calamity Jane when she performed as part of Buffalo Bill’s Wild West show. As part of the design, the coin includes three strategically placed simulated “bullet holes” for a touch of realism. The western-stylised text above Calamity’s image reads FRONTIERSWOMAN CALAMITY JANE and below is the name of the series WILD WEST, which is placed on an off-centre signpost. The reverse side includes the replicated official seal of the Government of Niue, which is centred. The denomination TWO DOLLARS is shown above the seal and the year of release 2024 is placed below the crest.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Dimensions Quality

Mintage Limit
Two dollars

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 53 x 36 mm Oxidised Proof

1,999


Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom-designed collector’s box, ideal for display, and includes a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

