Niue: New gold-gilded Matte Proof silver coins released for Raiders of the Lost Ark

The government and treasury of Niue have released new gold-gilded Matte Proof coins featuring the design of one of the most well-known movie artefacts from the blockbuster motion picture series, Indiana Jones. Since the first instalment was released in 1981, a further three films have followed in 1984, 1989, and 2008. Created by renowned film producer George Lucas and director Philip Kaufman, the story is based on the adventures of Dr. Henry Walton “Indiana” Jones, Jr., a fictional professor of archaeology.

The coins are produced by the New Zealand Mint at their facilities in Auckland, on behalf of the Treasury of Niue. The design of the coin is based on the actual medallion featured in the first instalment, Raiders of the Lost Ark. The cut-out design features on the obverse a symbolic image of a falcon centred in reference to the Egyptian god Ra. As with the original design, a red faceted stone has been added to the head of the falcon. The design replicates the inscription written in Paleo-Hebrew lettering and placed around the falcon. The reverse side also includes the remainder of the inscription which enabled Indiana Jones to replicate the staff placed around the edge. Also included in the centre is the denomination TWO DOLLARS and the year of issue, 2023, along with the specifications of the coin, 1 oz .999 Fine Silver. The crest of Niue is placed in between the denomination and specifications.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 2 dollars .999 Silver 31.1 g 40 mm Gold Gilded Matte 1,981

Each coin is encapsulated and enclosed in a custom case with a magnetic closure, which also acts as the certificate of authenticity, as the specifications are included on the inside binder. For additional information about this coin and others available from the treasury of Niue, please click here.

Two further coins are planned for release later this year, a coin replicating the fertility god featured in The Temple of Doom in 1984, and another coin featuring a movie poster from the series will also be announced in due course.

