Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Niue: Inventor Alfred Nobel features on third coin in “Geniuses of the 19th Century” series

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The government and treasury of the island state of Niue have released the third coin in their ongoing collector series entitled “Geniuses of the 19th Century.” Many historians focusing on events of the 19th century agree this century was a time of brilliant and eccentric inventors. Countries in the Americas, notably the United States, and those in Europe, such as Great Britain and Germany, experienced something now referred to as the Industrial Revolution. These geniuses laid the foundations of today’s advanced technology that make our lives so comfortable. Each of them was a distinctive personality with different goals and motives, but they had one thing in common — their success was the result of a stubborn, unrelenting effort.

This numismatic collector coin series opened with Thomas Alva Edison, continued with Nikola Tesla, and now continues with Alfred Nobel. He famously created a formable mixture of liquid nitro-glycerine and loose diatomaceous earth, which was patented as dynamite in 1867. The positive element of this product was that, unlike nitro-glycerine, dynamite was resistant to pressure, shock, and temperature changes and the success of the invention surpassed Nobel’s wildest dreams.

However, the potential use of dynamite was quickly discovered not only by builders and miners but also armies, whose deadly force was adapted to the battlefield. Although Nobel viewed humanity with skepticism, he hoped that this new destructive force would help end violence and war rather than proliferate it. Alfred Nobel’s outlook was stated succinctly stated with this sentiment:

“The day two army corps will be able to destroy each other in a second, all civilized nations will turn away from the war in terror and dissolve their armies.”

Unfortunately, this did not come to be, and aside from the countless uses dynamite had, especially in the use of blasting through solid rock for the creation of tunnels and extended rail services, more weaponry was ultimately developed over the centuries.

The coins are produced by the Czech Mint and are designed by the medalier Asamat Baltaev DiS. The reverse side bears a charismatic portrait of the inventor, supplemented with the inscription ALFRED NOBEL placed to the left of the portrait. The explosion in the background symbolizes Nobel’s numerous explosive discoveries and features a bundle of dynamite with an incendiary cord.

The obverse side of the coin includes an effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by British sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley and also includes a collection of drawings of various inventions from the 19th century depicted in the Geniuses of the 19th Century series. The nominal value of 1 DOLLAR is shown in vertical text, and the year of issue, 2020, is seen under the Queen’s name.

Denom. Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality  Maximum Mintage 
One dollar .999 Silver 31.1 g 37 mm Proof 1,000

The collection, when complete, will include inventors Thomas Alva Edison (phonograph), Nikola Tesla (alternating current), Alfred Bernhard Nobel (dynamite), and Alexander Graham Bell (telephone). A custom retro-designed metal case that will enable the inclusion of all four coins is also available separately. For additional information, collectors may contact either the Czech Mint or the New Zealand Mint.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Niue: New coin series, Geniuses of the 19th Century, launched with Thomas Alva Edison, inventor of the phonograph Niue: Latest Harry Potter gold and silver coins feature the Hogwarts Express locomotive Niue: Gabriel, archangel and messenger of God, features on the first of four new ingot silver and colour coins Niue: Favourite children’s classic, Winnie the Pooh, features on new silver Proof and colour coins

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓