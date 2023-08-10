Coin Update

Niue: Fourth and final silver coin in imaginative “Fierce Nature” series features springy leopard

The government and treasury of Niue have released the fourth coin in the imaginative series entitled “Fierce Nature,” the primary feature of which is an outline shape portraying the head of the animal in a ferocious posture. The latest fierce creature featured is the leopard, the smallest of the big cats, but certainly still as fierce as its largest cousin, the tiger. Leopards are the most feline, most intelligent, most dangerous and, until recently, one of the least understood of the primary feline species. 

The coins are produced by the New Zealand Mint at their facilities in Auckland on behalf of the treasury of Niue. The obverse side features a detailed design of the head of a leopard with a display of its terrifying gaze and growl. A particular highlight of the design is the intricate and detailed depiction of the leopard’s spots and markings. To highlight this detail, an Antique finish has been applied to the surface. The reverse side includes the replicated official seal of the government of Niue, which is centred. The denomination FIVE DOLLARS is shown above the seal, and the year of release, 2023, as well as the coins’ specification of 2 oz 999 Fine Silver, which is placed below the crest.  

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Dimensions  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
5 dollars

.999 Silver

  62.2 g 40 x 39.5 mm Oxidised Proof

2,000

Each coin is specially encapsulated to accommodate its unique shape and presented in a custom case with a windowed design cover to enhance its display. The coin is also accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin, please click here.

