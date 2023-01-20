Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Niue: Famed first edition of Spider-Man comic cover captured on new silver Proof and colour coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The treasury of Niue has released the fourth coin in the current series featuring some of the world’s best-known and valuable COMIX comic book covers and characters. The latest silver Proof and colour coin features Spider-Man, debuting in 1962, the superhero character by the name of Peter Parker first appeared in the anthology comic book Amazing Fantasy #15 in August 1962 in the Silver Age of Comic Books. 

The coins are produced by the New Zealand Mint at their facilities in Wellington, on behalf of the treasury of Niue, and are created in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The obverse side includes vivid colour, which accurately replicates the cover of Spider-Man originally drawn by Jack Kirby and coloured by Steve Ditko debuting in Marvel Comics Number 15 Amazing Fantasy issue in August 1962. In an effort to faithfully replicate the comic book, the coin is crafted into a rectangular shape and includes further colourisation on the four sides to represent the spine and pages. Small flashes of silver have been left on the cover to catch the light. The reverse side includes the replicated official seal of the government of Niue centred. The denomination TWO DOLLARS is shown above the seal, and the year of release, 2023, is placed below. 

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Dimensions  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
2 dollars

.999 Silver

 31.1 g 45 x 31.5 mm Proof with applied colour

5,000

Each coin is specially encapsulated and presented in a black velvet-lined, custom-designed windowed case enabling ease of display and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here. 

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Niue: Favourite children’s classic, Winnie the Pooh, features on new silver Proof and colour coins Niue: New gold and silver one-ounce collector coins released featuring the Man of Steel himself, Superman Niue: First two-ounce silver coin in new eye-catching series “Fierce Nature” features lion’s head 

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓