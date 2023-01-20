Niue: Famed first edition of Spider-Man comic cover captured on new silver Proof and colour coins

The treasury of Niue has released the fourth coin in the current series featuring some of the world’s best-known and valuable COMIX comic book covers and characters. The latest silver Proof and colour coin features Spider-Man, debuting in 1962, the superhero character by the name of Peter Parker first appeared in the anthology comic book Amazing Fantasy #15 in August 1962 in the Silver Age of Comic Books.

The coins are produced by the New Zealand Mint at their facilities in Wellington, on behalf of the treasury of Niue, and are created in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The obverse side includes vivid colour, which accurately replicates the cover of Spider-Man originally drawn by Jack Kirby and coloured by Steve Ditko debuting in Marvel Comics Number 15 Amazing Fantasy issue in August 1962. In an effort to faithfully replicate the comic book, the coin is crafted into a rectangular shape and includes further colourisation on the four sides to represent the spine and pages. Small flashes of silver have been left on the cover to catch the light. The reverse side includes the replicated official seal of the government of Niue centred. The denomination TWO DOLLARS is shown above the seal, and the year of release, 2023, is placed below.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 2 dollars .999 Silver 31.1 g 45 x 31.5 mm Proof with applied colour 5,000

Each coin is specially encapsulated and presented in a black velvet-lined, custom-designed windowed case enabling ease of display and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

