NGCX Signature Labels now available

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is excited to introduce collectors to our new NGCX Signature Labels, featuring signatures from some of the hobby’s most influential figures, including Michael Gaudioso, engraver of the current American Silver Eagle reverse; Kenneth Bressett, Red Book Editor Emeritus; Anna Cabral, 42nd Treasurer of the United States; Rhett Jeppson, 1st U.S. Mint Principal Deputy Director; and Miles Standish, modern coin innovator.

NGCX is the first 10-point grading scale for modern coins, introduced to make it easier than ever for collectors of comics, trading cards, sports cards, and other collectibles graded on a 10-point scale to expand their interest to coins. The 70-point scale, known as the Sheldon grading scale, is the industry standard for coin grading. NGC continues to use the 70-point scale for regular submissions.

There is no difference in quality between a grade on the NGCX 10-point grading scale and a grade on the 70-point scale. On the NGCX scale, 10 is the supreme grade, equivalent to a 70 on the traditional scale. The subsequent grades cascade from 10, a criterion understood by all.

Just like the NGC Signature Labels, NGCX signatures add a personal touch that creates a one-of-a-kind collectible with an important connection, but now with our new 10-point grading scale. NGCX-certified Signature Label coins are available through select retailers, which can be found here.

