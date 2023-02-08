NGC updates fee for set designations

The fee is $8 per coin for submissions received starting March 2023.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is updating the fee for applicable Mint Set attributions to $8 per coin for submissions that are received starting March 1, 2023.

NGC offers collectors and dealers the ability to have coins from U.S. Mint Sets attributed directly on the NGC certification label. By themselves or coupled with NGC’s special labels and First or Early Releases designations, these Mint Set attributions capture the prestige and enhance the presentation of these exciting modern coins.

