NGC updates CAC sticker scores in the NGC Registry

CAC-stickered coins in the NGC Registry will now receive the same point score as NGC and PCGS-certified coins.

The NGC Registry is a free online resource from Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) where collectors can display their coins and compete with other collectors from around the world for prizes and recognition. Nearly 33,000 collectors display a total of more than 1.7 million coins in the NGC Registry.

The NGC Registry currently accepts coins certified by NGC and most U.S. coins certified by the Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). In addition, recognition is provided for U.S. coins that have received a sticker from the Certified Acceptance Corporation (CAC).

Effective July 25, 2023, CAC-stickered coins will receive the same point score in the NGC Registry as coins certified by NGC and PCGS. This change will help to ensure a more level playing field for all participants in the NGC Registry. The point scores for any CAC-stickered coins already listed in the NGC Registry will be updated, along with any newly added CAC-stickered coins.

NGC plans to continue to recognize whether a U.S. coin has received a CAC sticker. However, since early June, NGC has been unable to use CAC’s tool to verify whether a coin has received a CAC sticker. NGC has been informed by CAC that this issue will be resolved soon, at which point the NGC Registry will resume recognition of coins that have received a CAC sticker.

NGC has not yet made any decision about whether to accept CAC-graded coins in the NGC Registry because the service is still not widely available.

To learn more about the NGC Registry and participate, visit NGCcoin.com/Registry. For questions, please call (+1) 855-GRADE10 (855-472-3310) or email *protected email* . You can also post your questions on the NGC Chat Boards.

The NGC Registry is not endorsed by or associated with PCGS or CAC. PCGS is a registered trademark of Collectors Universe, Inc. CAC is a trademark of Certified Acceptance Corporation.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

