NGC to offer a special grading event following ANA Show suspension

Sarasota, Florida (June 17, 2020) — The American Numismatic Association (ANA) has just announced that the 2020 World’s Fair of Money is suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. The show was scheduled to be held August 4-8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While collectors and dealers will greatly miss this much-anticipated annual event, they can now look forward to a special grading event from Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), the official grading service of the ANA.

NGC’s ANA Official Grading Service Event will be open to collectors and dealers from July 27 to August 7. During this time, NGC will apply a 20% discount to all submissions received under its Unlimited Value WalkThrough, WalkThrough, Express, Early Bird / Standard, Specialty Gold, Gold, and Economy grading tiers at its Sarasota headquarters. Elite NGC Collectors Society members and NGC Authorized Dealers will receive their usual discount on top of the special 20% discount.

NGC Collectors Society memberships start at just $25/year. Not a member? Join now here.

NGC is proud to have been the official grading service of the ANA since 1995. Over the years, NGC has provided significant support to hobby’s largest organization. With this special event, NGC once again demonstrates its ongoing support of the ANA and the hobby.

Note: Submissions for NGC’s ANA Official Grading Service Event must be received by mail directly to its Sarasota office between July 27 and August 7 to be eligible for the special 20% discount.

About Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading services for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 46 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC provides an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. This results in higher prices realized and greater liquidity for NGC-certified coins. To learn more, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

