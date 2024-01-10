NGC Special Labels and designations for the 2024-W Proof Silver Eagles

The popular coin will be available on January 16, 2024. Special submission instructions must be followed. The Congratulations Set must be submitted in the sealed original Mint shipping box to receive the set designation. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

On January 16, 2024, the U.S. Mint will release the 2024-W Proof Silver Eagle, which will be available for purchase individually and as part of the 2024 Congratulations Set.

To commemorate the latest Silver Eagles, Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is excited to offer a variety of special designations and labels, including the NGC Early Releases and First Releases Labels, as well as the West Point Mint Gold Star Label.

The 2024 coin’s obverse features the classic full-length figure of Liberty in stride created by Adolph A. Weinman, which was updated in 2021. The Silver Eagles now include more of Weinman’s original details due to technological advancements in the design and minting processes.

In 2021, the reverse of the Silver Eagle coin was completely redesigned. It features a single eagle about to land while carrying an oak branch in its talons. It was engraved by acclaimed medallic artist Michael Gaudioso, who signs certification labels exclusively for NGC. (2024-W Proof Silver Eagles certified with the NGC Michael Gaudioso Signature Label will be available through select retailers.)

For coins to qualify for the Early Releases and First Releases designations, NGC must receive submissions within the first 30 days of release. Further, coins from the 2024 Congratulations Set qualify for a “Congratulations Set” designation for no additional fee.

Submission Instructions

Submit the coins under the Modern grading tier or higher.

grading tier or higher. If you are submitting the 2024-W Proof Silver Eagle in the Congratulations Set, the coin must remain sealed in the original Mint shipping box to receive the set designation.

to receive the set designation. If you would like Mint packaging returned, select “Return Mint Packaging” on the NGC Submission Form. The fee is $5, plus the cost of shipping.

The following designations are available for this coin:

Designation Options Fee Directions Early Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. First Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. Congratulations Set Free For coins submitted in the 2024 Congratulations Set. Coins must be submitted in the sealed original Mint shipping box.

The following labels are available for this coin:

Label Options Fee Directions NGC Standard Brown #377 Free By default. Enter Standard Brown Label #377 on your submission form. West Point Mint Gold Star #1238 +$8 Request West Point Mint Gold Star #1238 on your submission form. (Early Releases and First Releases designations are available on this label for an additional $15 fee, if applicable.) Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$15) Select Early Releases and enter Early Releases #378 on your submission form. First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$15) Select First Releases and enter First Releases #379 on your submission form.

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or 1-855-472-3310.

Paid NGC Collector members can submit their coins directly to NGC. Not an NGC member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join today.

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at *protected email* or 941-360-3990.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!