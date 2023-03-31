Coin Update

NGC Special Labels and designations for the 2023-W Proof Gold Eagles

2023-W Proof $25 Gold Eagle with the NGC West Point Gold Star Label and 2023-W Proof $50 Gold Eagle with the NGC First Releases Label. Hover to zoom.

The 2023-W Proof Gold Eagles are now available to collectors. Special submission instructions must be followed. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

The U.S. Mint has released the 2023-W Proof Gold Eagles: A $5 tenth-ounce coin, a $10 quarter-ounce coin, a $25 half-ounce coin, and a $50 one-ounce coin; all struck at the West Point Mint. The coins have limited mintages and will be offered individually and as a four-coin set.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is offering special labels and designations for the new coins, including the NGC West Point Mint Gold Star Label and the NGC Early Releases and First Releases labels and designations.

The 2023 coins continue to feature Lady Liberty facing forward with a torch and olive branch in hand, including multiple enhancements to more closely reflect Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ original design. In addition, the one-ounce coin has anti-counterfeiting variable reeding that was introduced in 2021.

The reverse design depicts a portrait of an eagle head in superb detail, which debuted alongside the program’s 35th anniversary in 2021. Artist Jennie Norris, who signs certification labels exclusively for NGC, created the new reverse image. The NGC Jennie Norris Signature Label is available for NGC-certified American Gold Eagles through select retailers.

Special Instructions:

  • The 2023-W Proof Gold Eagles do not have to be submitted as an entire set; however, all coins submitted must be graded.
  • Submit coins under the Modern grading tier or higher.
  • Coins do not need to be submitted in the U.S. Mint packaging.
  • Please note that a set designation is available for bulk submissions only.

The following designations are available for this coin:

Designation Options Fee Directions
Early Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here.
First Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here.
(No Releases Designation) Free By default.

The following labels are available for this coin:

Label Options Fee Directions
NGC Standard Brown #377 Free By default.
West Point Mint Gold Star #1238 +$8 By request. (Enter West Point Mint Gold Star #1238 on your submission form. Early Releases and First Releases designations are available on this label for an additional $15 fee, if applicable.)
Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$15) Select Early Releases and enter Early Releases #378 on your submission form. Otherwise, NGC Standard Brown #377 will be used.
First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$15) Select First Releases and enter First Releases #379 on your submission form. Otherwise, NGC Standard Brown #377.

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at  or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646).

NGC Collectors Society paid members can submit their coins directly to NGC. Not an NGC Collectors Society member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join today.

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at  or 941-360-3990.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

