The latest version of the Gold Eagle is available for sale June 1, 2023, and NGC is offering attractive certification options. Special submission instructions must be followed. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

The U.S. Mint is releasing the latest gold bullion coin: the 2023-W Uncirculated Gold Eagle. Commonly known as the Burnished Gold Eagle, the new coins are available for purchase on June 1, 2023, with a limited mintage of only 10,000.

To complement the 2023 release, Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is offering a variety of special labels and designations to pair with the new coins. They include the West Point Mint Gold Star Label, as well as the popular NGC Early Releases and First Releases labels and designations.

In 2006, the U.S. Mint debuted a collector version of the Burnished American Gold Eagles with a matte finish. Struck at the U.S. Mint at West Point utilizing advanced technology, the coin now includes anti-counterfeit variable reeding along the edge, which provides higher security.

The obverse closely resembles Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ original design of the Liberty figure. The full-length Liberty with flowing hair shows her holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left. In 2021, a new detailed profile of an American eagle was created and introduced for the reverse. It was designed by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program Designer Jennie Norris, who signs certification labels exclusively for NGC. 2023-W Uncirculated Gold Eagles certified with the NGC Jennie Norris Signature Label will be available through select retailers.

Submission Instructions

Submit coins under the Modern grading tier or higher.

grading tier or higher. Coins do not need to be submitted in the U.S. Mint packaging.

Designations

Designation Options Fee Directions Early Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. First Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here.

Labels

Label Options Fee Directions NGC Standard Brown #377 Free By default. Enter Standard Brown Label #377 on your submission form. West Point Mint Gold Star #1238 +$8 Request West Point Mint Gold Star #1238 on your submission form. (Early Releases and First Releases designations are available on this label for an additional $15 fee, if applicable.) Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$15) Select Early Releases and enter Early Releases #378 on your submission form. First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$15) Select First Releases and enter First Releases #379 on your submission form.

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

