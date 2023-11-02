NGC Special Labels and designations for Morgan and Peace Reverse Proof Set at the Whitman Expo

The two-coin set is being released during the Whitman Expo in Baltimore. Special submission instructions must be followed. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

The U.S. Mint is releasing the 2023-S Morgan and Peace Dollar Two-Coin Reverse Proof Set on November 9, 2023, during the Whitman Winter Expo in Baltimore, Maryland. To celebrate the new set, Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is offering special labels and designations that enhance the coins and mark the occasion of their release.

NGC will offer the First Day of Issue, First Day — Baltimore and Baltimore Show Releases designations for qualifying coins submitted to NGC at the Whitman Expo. Special submission instructions must be followed. For regular submissions of these coins, click here. For more information about NGC attending the Whitman Expo, click here.

The Morgan dollar was minted from 1878 to 1904 after a storied production process. It was later minted again in 1921 before finally being retired. The Peace dollar, minted from 1921 to 1935, replaced the Morgan dollar. It became a symbol of America’s modernization in the 20th century, in addition to commemorating the peace achieved after World War I.

In 2021, to recognize the 100th anniversary of the significant transition from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar, the U.S. Mint released a new series of Morgan and Peace dollars. Altogether, NGC has graded more than five million Morgan and Peace dollars, including more than 190,000 examples of the 2021 Morgan dollar and more than 35,000 examples of the 2021 Peace dollar.

After a one-year hiatus, the Morgan and Peace dollars returned in 2023. NGC has already certified more than 115,000 2023 Morgan dollars and more than 115,000 2023 Peace dollars. With coins struck in San Francisco, the two-coin set contains the final Morgan and Peace dollars being released this year. It also represents the first time either coin has been available in the Reverse Proof finish, in which the devices (rather than the fields) are given a mirrored treatment.

The NGC Morgan dollar label and the NGC Peace dollar label convey the labor and optimism of the American spirit embodied in these coins. The labels are available for all submitters of 2023 Morgan and Peace dollars. They are also offered for bulk submissions of vintage Morgan and Peace dollars, and oversize versions are available for bulk submissions of multi-coin sets.

Additionally, NGC will offer exclusive Baltimore Show designations for qualifying coins. These designations are available for coins that are purchased at the Whitman Expo and submitted with the original Mint purchase receipt.

The following designations are available for those submitting their coins to NGC at booth 1031 at the Whitman Winter Expo Show:

First Day — Baltimore Designation

Available for coins purchased on the first day of sales at the Whitman Winter Expo Show and submitted to NGC at the show on that same day. The submissions must be accompanied by the original Mint purchase receipt.

First Day of Issue Designation

Available for coins purchased on the first day of sales and submitted to NGC at the Whitman Winter Expo Show on the same day.

Baltimore Show Releases Designation

Available for coins purchased at the Whitman Winter Expo Show and submitted to NGC at the show. The submissions must be accompanied by the original Mint purchase receipt.

Coins received by NGC within the first 30 days of their release are eligible for NGC’s popular Early Releases and First Releases designations. Learn more about Early Releases and First Releases here. For Early Releases / First Releases cutoff dates, click here.

Submission Instructions

Submit coins under the Modern grading tier or higher.

grading tier or higher. Coins must be submitted on their own submission form. Each designation should be submitted on its own form. 2023 Proof Morgan and Peace dollars can be submitted together for the same designation.

Note: All submissions will be sent to NGC’s headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, for grading.

Designations (Select One)

Designation Options Fee Directions First Day — Baltimore +$18 On the U.S. submission form, enter First Day — Baltimore. First Day of Issue +$18 On the U.S. submission form, enter First Day of Issue. Baltimore Show Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, enter Baltimore Show Releases. Early Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. First Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. (No Releases designation) By default

Labels

Label Options Fee Directions First Day of Issue #891 Included with fee for First Day — Baltimore and First Day of Issue designations Enter First Day of Issue #891 on your submission form. (First Day – Baltimore and First Day of Issue designations are available on this label.) Morgan Dollar #2146 Included with fee for First Day — Baltimore, First Day of Issue, and Baltimore Show Releases designations By default for 2023 Morgan Dollars. Enter Morgan Dollar #2146 on your submission form. (First Day – Baltimore, First Day of Issue, Baltimore Show Releases, Early Releases, and First Releases designations are available on this label.) Peace Dollar #2147 Included with fee for First Day — Baltimore, First Day of Issue, and Baltimore Show Releases designations By default for 2023 Peace Dollars. Enter Peace Dollar #2147 on your submission form. (First Day — Baltimore, First Day of Issue, Baltimore Show Releases, Early Releases, and First Releases designations are available on this label.) San Francisco Cable Car Label #854 Included with fee for First Day — Baltimore, First Day of Issue, and Baltimore Show Releases designations Enter San Francisco Cable Car Label #854 on your submission form. (First Day — Baltimore, First Day of Issue, and Baltimore Show Releases designations are available on this label.) Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$15) Select Early Releases and enter Early Releases #378 on your submission form. First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$15) Select First Releases and enter First Releases #379 on your submission form. NGC Standard Brown #377 Free Enter Standard Brown Label #377 on your submission form.

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646).

NGC Collectors Society paid members can submit their coins and medals directly to NGC. Not an NGC Collectors Society member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join today.

Bulk Submissions

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at 941-360-3990 or *protected email* .

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

