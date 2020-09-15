NGC Special Label for low-mintage 2020-W Palladium Eagles

This year, the Mint is releasing only 10,000 Palladium Eagles in a new Uncirculated finish. Special submission instructions must be followed. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

On September 24 at noon (EDT), the U.S. Mint is releasing the 2020-W American Palladium Eagle in a new Uncirculated finish. Only 10,000 of the coins are being minted, which is the lowest mintage of any Palladium Eagle to date.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) is offering its Palladium Eagle special label for no additional charge to create a distinguished presentation for these historic coins. For coins submitted within the first 30 days of release, the popular NGC Early Releases and First Releases designations are also available.

Palladium Eagles were first released in 2017 as a one-ounce bullion coin. In 2018, a Proof version was produced, followed by a Reverse Proof in 2019. The coins are composed of one troy ounce of .9995 fine palladium.

All of the Palladium Eagles showcase high relief designs by Adolph Weinman, whose work in the early 20th century produced some of America’s most admired coins. A reincarnation of Weinman’s Winged Liberty from the Mercury dime is featured on the obverse, and the powerful eagle on the reverse is from the American Institute of Architects gold medal.

The NGC coin description and Palladium Eagle special label articulate the coins’ high relief design, eagle motif, and palladium composition.

Submission Instructions

Submit this coin under the Modern grading tier or higher.

If you would like Mint packaging returned, select “Return Mint Packaging” on the NGC Submission Form. The fee is $5, plus the cost of shipping.

The following designations are available for this coin:

Designation Options Fee Directions Early Releases +$12 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. First Releases +$12 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. (No Releases designation) By default

The following labels are available for this coin:

Label Options Fee Directions Palladium Label #923 Free By default (Enter Palladium Label #923 on your submission form.) Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$12) Select Early Releases and enter Early Releases #378 on your submission form. Otherwise, Palladium Label #923 will be used. First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$12) Select First Releases and enter First Releases #379 on your submission form. Otherwise, Palladium Label #923 will be used. NGC Standard Brown #377 Free By request (Enter Standard Brown Label #377 on your submission form.)

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646).

NGC Collectors Society paid members can submit their coins directly to NGC. Not an NGC Collectors Society member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join today.

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at *protected email* or 941-360-3990 or Miles Standish at *protected email* or 949-922-0515.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!