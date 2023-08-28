NGC Special Label for 2023-W Palladium Eagles

The coin will be released on September 7, 2023, with a low mintage and a household order limit of 10.

On September 7, 2023, the U.S. Mint is releasing the 2023-W Palladium American Eagle in an Uncirculated finish. The Mint has limited the number of coins purchased by a single household to 10, with a mintage capped at a mere 6,000.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is offering its Palladium Eagle special label for no additional charge to create a distinguished presentation for these historic coins. The label highlights the composition and the distinguished eagle motif from the coin’s reverse. For coins submitted within the first 30 days of release, the popular NGC Early Releases and First Releases designations are also available.

Palladium Eagles were first released in 2017 as a one-ounce bullion coin. In 2018, a Proof version was produced, followed by a Reverse Proof in 2019. The coins are composed of one troy ounce of .9995 fine palladium.

The Palladium Eagles are high relief and showcase designs by Adolph Weinman, whose work in the early 20th century produced some of America’s most admired coins. A reincarnation of Weinman’s Winged Liberty from the Mercury Dime is featured on the obverse, and the powerful eagle on the reverse is from the American Institute of Architects gold medal.

Submission Instructions

Submit this coin under the Modern grading tier or higher.

The following designations are available for this coin:

Designation Options Fee Directions Early Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. First Releases +$15 On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. (No Releases designation) By default

The following labels are available for this coin:

Label Options Fee Directions Palladium Label #923 Free By default (Enter Palladium Label #923 on your submission form.) Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$15) Select Early Releases and enter Early Releases #378 on your submission form. Otherwise, Palladium Label #923 will be used. First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$15) Select First Releases and enter First Releases #379 on your submission form. Otherwise, Palladium Label #923 will be used. NGC Standard Brown #377 Free By request (Enter Standard Brown Label #377 on your submission form.)

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at *protected email* .

