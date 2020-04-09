NGC special attribution and labels for 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel

Sarasota, Florida (April 8, 2020) — The first-ever “W” mint mark nickel was released in February 2020. Now, the U.S. Mint is including a 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel with all purchases of the 2020 United States Mint Silver Proof Set that goes on sale April 17, 2020. This is the first Reverse Proof nickel to feature the “W” mint mark of the West Point Mint.

NGC is celebrating this particular 2020-W nickel with a special attribution of First “W” Reverse Proof nickel, as well as the NGC West Point Gold Star Label, both provided for no additional fee. NGC’s popular Early Releases and First Releases designations and labels are also available, as well as the Thomas Jefferson Special Label.

As the name indicates, the Mint’s Reverse Proof finish is the opposite of the Proof finish. The reflective luster is applied to the design elements (Jefferson’s portrait, the words on the coin, the year, and mint mark), while the background is frosted, thus creating a matte contrast with the polished design surfaces.

The “W” mint mark is significant for the nickel because 2020 is the first year that the nickel has ever been struck at the West Point Mint, which typically produces commemorative and bullion coins made from precious metals.

The 2020-W Reverse Proof nickel will be packaged separately as an accompaniment to the 2020 U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set, which includes a silver dime, five silver quarters, and a silver half dollar, as well as Proof examples of the cent, nickel and dollar. These coins will all feature the “S” mint mark of the San Francisco Mint with the silver coins being struck in .999 fine silver.

After the Reverse Proof, there will be one more 2020-W nickel. The last nickel in the trio will have an Uncirculated finish and be included with purchases of the 2020 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Coin Set that goes on sale May 12.

For submission instructions, please click here.

About Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 45 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC provides an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. This results in higher prices realized and greater liquidity for NGC-certified coins. To learn more, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!