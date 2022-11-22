NGC signs exclusive Signature Label deal with Miley Frost

The designer of the reverse of the Type 1 American Gold Eagle joins the NGC Authentic Hand-Signed Labels program.

Renowned sculptor Miley Frost, who designed the original American Gold Eagle reverse, has agreed to individually hand-sign certification labels exclusively for Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC). Her iconic “Family of Eagles” design was displayed on the American Gold Eagle for 35 years.

With collector bullion coins such as the British Sovereign, Canadian Maple Leaf, and South African Krugerrand popular among collectors who desired to own gold, in 1986, the United States introduced its own flagship gold coin. From the start of this new series, Frost had her hand in the overall creation of the American Gold Eagle.

The design concept of the family of eagles took form when Frost read about the formation of the U.S. Gold Commission in 1981. Symbolizing the unity and family tradition in America, the male eagle carries an olive branch to a nesting female with two eaglets. The design was formally recommended in 1982, and Frost personally worked with members of Congress. Four years later, Congress unanimously passed The Bullion Coin Act of 1985 and selected her design to be the reverse, paired with an obverse design from Augustus Saint-Gaudens, her favorite sculptor.

A self-taught sculptor, Frost has created several works that are on display around the country, which include:

The Seal of the President, George W. Bush Presidential Center — Dallas, Texas

Peace Through Strength, Army Navy Drive — Arlington, Virginia

Wild Running Mustangs, Southern Methodist University — Dallas, Texas

Renewed Strength, Brown University — Siloam Springs, Arkansas

Cross Country Runners, Montgomery Bell Academy — Nashville, Tennessee

Frost continues her numismatic legacy by partnering with NGC to hand-sign certification labels for the 1986-2021 American Gold Eagles.

“I am honored to be a part of the American Gold Eagles’ legacy,” Frost said. “I am excited to partner with NGC to help promote the coins that have become one of the world’s most beloved coins.”

Coins certified with the NGC Miley Frost Signature Label will be available through Coin Advisor.

NGC Authentic Hand-Signed Labels pair a notable person’s autograph with a coin to create a one-of-a-kind collectible. Frost joins the roster of talented individuals who sign exclusively for NGC. To learn more about the NGC Authentic Hand-Signed Labels program and its many significant signers, click here.

