NGC signs exclusive Signature Label deal with award-winning coin designer Chris Costello

Costello’s dignified depictions of the American experience have graced over 20 U.S. coins and medals.

Chris Costello, an award-winning U.S. coin designer, has agreed to individually hand-sign certification labels exclusively for Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC). Known for his dignified and exacting style, Costello has designed over 20 coins and medals for the U.S. Mint.

An avid collector since childhood, Costello had always dreamed of designing an American coin. Selection to the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) in 2010 has enabled him to design many. At the time Costello joined the AIP, renowned Chief Engraver John Mercanti told him that working for the U.S. Mint would be the most challenging chapter of his artistic career. For Costello, that turned out to be truer than he imagined but, moreover, extraordinarily rewarding.

In 2019, he received a Coin of the Year Award at the World Money Fair for his work on the reverse of the 2017-W American Liberty 225th Anniversary $100 gold coin. The same year, his design was chosen for the obverse of the $5 gold coin in the 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program. It incorporates the outer rays of the American Legion Seal, the Eiffel Tower, and a “V” for victory, representing the end of World War I and the founding of the American Legion in Paris in 1919.

Other recent highlights in Costello’s career include the 2019 America the Beautiful San Antonio Missions quarter reverse, the 2018 America the Beautiful Block Island National Wildlife Refuge quarter reverse, the 2018 World War I Centennial Marine Corps silver medal obverse, the 2018 World War I Centennial Navy silver medal obverse, and the 2017 Native American $1 coin reverse.

Costello’s influence on U.S. coinage will be felt for years to come. In 2021, he will once again contribute to the America the Beautiful Quarters Program with the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site reverse, the final coin in the series.

“Creating lasting impressions of the American experience through numismatic art calls for the highest standards of originality, accuracy, and creativity as an artist and a storyteller,” said Costello. “I am honored to be part of NGC’s Signature Labels program.”

“We are thrilled that Chris Costello will be among the U.S. Mint coin designers, engravers, and sculptors who autograph NGC certification labels,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC chairman and grading finalizer. “A collection of coins with the signatures of the artists who created them is an impressive presentation with a personal connection.”

The roster of U.S. Mint coin designers, sculptors, and engravers who exclusively hand-sign NGC certification labels includes John M. Mercanti, 12th U.S. Mint chief engraver; Elizabeth Jones, 11th U.S. Mint chief engraver; Don Everhart, U.S. Mint lead sculptor/engraver; Joel Iskowitiz, AIP coin and medal designer; Lyndall Bass, Union Shield cent designer; Glenna Goodacre, Sacagawea dollar designer; and Cassie McFarland, Baseball Hall of Fame commemorative designer.

