Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

NGC research director presents the benefits of variety attribution

By Leave a Comment

Watch David W. Lange’s NNP Symposium video presentation explaining variety attribution.

David W. Lange, the Research Director for Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), recently delivered a presentation titled “The Case for Variety Attribution in Certified Grading.” It was one of nearly 40 presentations that were delivered as part of the Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP) Symposium in March 2021.

In the video, Lange discusses the options that NGC offers to collectors for variety attribution, which he calls “the ultimate in desirability.” He explores examples of U.S. coin varieties and how variety attribution is beneficial to both submitters and online viewers.

Lange has written 10 books about numismatics and was honored by the American Numismatic Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 and as the Numismatist of the Year in 2017. The Numismatic Literary Guild honored Lange in 2018 with its prestigious Clemy Award.

To view the video at the Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP) website, click here

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Numismatic Literary Guild names Charles Morgan executive director Heritage Auctions awards $10,000 to Pennsylvania coin collector CAC coins bring premiums in January 2021 “Get Abe Lincoln to Rosemont” GoFundMe drive

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓