NGC research director presents the benefits of variety attribution

Watch David W. Lange’s NNP Symposium video presentation explaining variety attribution.

David W. Lange, the Research Director for Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), recently delivered a presentation titled “The Case for Variety Attribution in Certified Grading.” It was one of nearly 40 presentations that were delivered as part of the Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP) Symposium in March 2021.

In the video, Lange discusses the options that NGC offers to collectors for variety attribution, which he calls “the ultimate in desirability.” He explores examples of U.S. coin varieties and how variety attribution is beneficial to both submitters and online viewers.

Lange has written 10 books about numismatics and was honored by the American Numismatic Association with its Lifetime Achievement Award in 2009 and as the Numismatist of the Year in 2017. The Numismatic Literary Guild honored Lange in 2018 with its prestigious Clemy Award.

To view the video at the Newman Numismatic Portal (NNP) website, click here

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

