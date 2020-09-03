NGC releases updated image gallery and video for the Partrick Collection

Numismatists can easily explore stunning, high-resolution images of the greatest collection of Colonial and early U.S. coins ever assembled.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) has updated its image gallery of the Donald G. Partrick Collection with more than 1,000 additional coins, tokens, and medals, giving numismatists the opportunity to explore this unparalleled collection of Colonial and early U.S. coins. The Partrick Collection, entirely certified by NGC, includes some of the greatest rarities in all of numismatics, including two Brasher doubloons, the first gold coins struck in the newly independent United States.

NGC’s Donald G. Partrick Collection image gallery is located here.

NGC has also released a video showing the Brasher doubloons and other highlights in a format that allows viewers to better appreciate the rarity and quality of these extraordinary coins. To view the video, click the play button below or click here.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to examine these rare and historic coins up close,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC chairman and grading finalizer. “I hope that this image gallery and video give other coin collectors the same feeling of awe and excitement that I had when I graded these phenomenal rarities.”

The first 350 coins from the Partrick Collection were sold in 2015, realizing nearly $26 million. The remainder of the collection will be offered over the next year by Heritage Auctions, starting with a sale of Connecticut Coppers in October, closing on November 1. For the latest updates on the Heritage auctions, please regularly visit here.

NGC’s Partrick Collection image gallery now contains stunning, high-resolution images of more than 1,400 coins searchable by type and keyword. The Patterns category, for example, features 12 incredibly rare patterns (or proposed coins) with a date of 1792, the year that Congress authorized the U.S. Mint and U.S. coins. Viewing them together provides an incomparable view into the young nation’s earliest attempts at a national coinage and the ideals and themes that it represented.

This group of a dozen cents, dismes, and quarters realized an incredible $10.5 million combined at the first Partrick Collection sale in 2015. Among these is a 1792 Judd-4 Birch Pattern cent that realized $2,585,000, the highest result from the Partrick Collection to date and one of the highest prices ever paid for a coin. The group also includes a 1792 Copper Quarter Pattern that realized $2,232,500 and a 1792 Copper Disme Pattern that realized $1,057,500.

The gallery also shows:

a comprehensive sampling of the diverse coinage used at various times and places in Colonial America, including over 100 Massachusetts Colonials such as Willow Tree, Oak Tree, and Pine Tree coins

15 1776 Continental dollars, an incredible group of brass, pewter, and silver examples of this important series (Two of these each realized more than $1.5 million in the initial Partrick sale in 2015.)

more than 500 Connecticut Coppers from the 1780s, including more than 300 varieties of about 360 that are known

nearly 200 New Jersey Coppers, 100 Vermont Coppers, and more than 60 Massachusetts half cents and cents from the 1780s

over 270 half cents, from the federal series’ inception in 1793 until its conclusion in 1857, including a rich array of the die marriages that make the denomination so challenging for specialists.

View these coins and more from the Partrick Collection here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

