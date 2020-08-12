NGC Registry featured set: USA-Philippines

This month’s featured set belongs to coin928.

This month, we are delighted to share the striking and detailed NGC Registry set, USPI-Complete, USA-Philippines, 1903-1945, Complete, Including Varieties by coin928.

Coin928 began assembling this set back in March of 2011 and has slowly been building it for nine years and counting. It is obvious even to the most casual observer that he has a deep passion for these coins. He has posted clear, crisp images for all his coins — more than 180 in all. These well-struck, high-grade beauties are very well presented. Check out the photo gallery that presents the evolution of these coins over a 42-year span.

His lovely images are complemented by detailed and thoughtful comments for all 185 coins, with descriptions of strike quality, blue iridescent toning, underlying luster, and much, much more. Each written comment offers a detailed piece of numismatic history. He leaves nothing to chance; references are listed, as well.

Thank you, coin928, for sharing your enthusiasm and your knowledge, and for your membership in the Collectors Society since 2006. We appreciate your dedication and your support over the years. We look forward to seeing what updates come next in this set for 2020!

The NGC Registry is a free online platform where collectors register and display their certified coins and can compete against other collectors around the world for recognition and prizes. This popular resource now boasts nearly 17,000 users, 150,000+ registered sets, and 1.2 million registered coins. In 2020, the NGC Registry will award more than $25,000 in prizes — a 25% increase over last year! To learn more about the prizes, click here.

Would you like your set to be chosen for a future feature article? 100% completion in a set type is not always feasible. Our team will also feature sets with thoughtful comments and images for all their coins. Perhaps we will choose someone whose set has a personal story behind it or some interesting historical facts. We are looking for those sets where someone has taken the time to make the set unique and a reflection of his/her personal collecting style. It may be your set! Stay tuned.

