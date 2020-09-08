Coin Update

NGC Registry featured set: U.S. Walking Liberty design

This month’s featured set belongs to Master of Coinage.

“Coins are meant to be enjoyed… Enjoy the pursuit!” Wise words from Master of Coinage. This month, we present this intriguing and uniquely personal NGC Registry set, Walking Liberty Design Set (Half Dollars & Silver Eagles,) 1916-Date, by Master of Coinage.

This multi-denominational design set category is the first of its kind in the NGC Registry. With over 100 participants and growing, it is certainly a popular theme for many collectors of classic U.S. coinage. This celebration of the beautiful and patriotic Walking Liberty in all her glory is depicted in a span of over 100 years thus far. Master of Coinage is currently ranked #1 in his category and offers a lovely view of Weinman’s designs in his photo gallery with an impressive 230 crisp images.

Master of Coinage began assembling this impressive collection just a little over a year ago, with his most recent addition in August of 2020. What is most notable, perhaps, is his anecdotal description of his journey on the road of coin collecting. Master of Coinage begins his tale with a hunt for a unique birthday gift for his nephew. His humorous story goes on to include his growth in the world of numismatics and all the finer and greater details involved. From counterfeits and introductory coin-collecting books to classes, local coin clubs, and cherrypicking, his story is an interesting one for novices and veteran collectors alike.

Master of Coinage shares: “I hope this introduction will provide some guidance for other beginners as well as perhaps some nostalgia for seasoned collectors that once were beginners.” Thank you, Master of Coinage, for sharing your journey and your knowledge with the NGC community. We look forward to your future updates!

The NGC Registry is a free online platform where collectors register and display their certified coins and can compete against other collectors around the world for recognition and prizes. This popular resource now boasts nearly 17,000 users, 150,000+ registered sets and 1.2 million registered coins. In 2020, the NGC Registry will award more than $25,000 in prizes — a 25% increase over last year! To learn more about the prizes, click here.

Would you like your set to be chosen for a future feature article? 100% completion in a set type is not always feasible. Our team will also feature sets with thoughtful comments and images for all their coins. Perhaps we will choose someone whose set has a personal story behind it or some interesting historical facts. We are looking for those sets where someone has taken the time to make the set unique and a reflection of his/her personal collecting style. It may be your set! Stay tuned.

The NGC Registry team is here to help. Questions or comments? Go to the NGC Registry Chat Boards.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

