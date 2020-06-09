NGC Registry featured set: U.S. National Parks

This month’s featured set belongs to Paul Kromm.

This month, we are excited to present the unique Kromm National Parks Proof Quarters by NGC Registry user Paul Kromm.

The U.S. Mint’s America the Beautiful Quarters Program originated in 2010 and continues to thrive today with five different U.S. National Parks featured every year. The Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama will be released in 2021 and is the last in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The National Parks Quarters, Proof Issue (Clad and Silver) NGC Registry set boasts 651 participants and is one of our most popular modern U.S. categories. With a coin series that spans 10 years (thus far), 100% completion of this NGC set type requires true dedication on the part of all collectors of these beautiful and unique Proof quarters.

Paul Kromm began building his collection in 2014 and has been expanding ever since, with his most recent addition in Spring 2020. Eight participants are currently tied for first place, so finding that perfect Proof 70 Ultra Cameo is feasible for those who are game. What separates Paul from the crowd is his unique photo presentation and his attention to historic details.

There are 115 slots and counting in this set. Paul has uploaded 230 personalized images for his coins. For each coin, he features a close up of the obverse of the coin and an additional image of each coin in its holder. Such a presentation offers a colorful view of the evolution of the NGC American National Treasures label program, as well. Paul has also taken the extra time to offer historic comments on every coin and represented park since 2010. Viewing this extensive NGC Registry set is a true pleasure. Be sure to check out Paul’s set today. Paul, thank you for your perseverance and willingness to share your collecting passion with us. We look forward to seeing what updates come next!

Would you like your set to be chosen for a future feature article? 100% completion in a set type is not always feasible. Our team will also feature sets with thoughtful comments and images for all their coins. Perhaps we will choose someone whose set has a personal story behind it or some interesting historical facts. We are looking for those sets where someone has taken the time to make the set unique and a reflection of his/her personal collecting style. It may be your set! Stay tuned.

