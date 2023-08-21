NGC Registry featured set: American Liberty Series, 2015-Date

Following the U.S. Mint’s release of the much-anticipated 2023-W American Liberty gold $100 Proof coin, we look at an NGC Registry set by J Reed.

The artistic portrayal of the American Eagle and of Lady Liberty are classic, time-proven favorites among U.S. coin collectors. Excitement is in the air as collectors everywhere prepare for a new, lustrous addition to their American Liberty coin collection this month. The American Liberty 2023 high relief gold coin will have a limited mintage of 12,500 and will be a nice addition to the NGC Registry set, the American Liberty Series, 2015-Date, Complete set. This month, we present a lovely set by J Reed, found here.

Currently, with 248 participating sets, this set type is the second most popular set type in the NGC Modern Special Issues — Thematic category, preceded only by the Morgan and Peace Dollar 2021 Anniversary Set. J Reed began assembling his collection back in early 2020 and currently boasts a first-place ranking out of all 248 sets!

Comprised of all perfect 70, NGC Top Pop coins, this set has a complete gallery of sharp images of these stunning coins. Be sure to check it out here. Thank you, J Reed, for sharing your striking collection with us. We look forward to seeing what updates you have planned for this set and others as the 2023 NGC Registry award deadline approaches!

This new 2023 gold $100 high relief Proof coin will also be available in the popular NGC American Eagle Gold Bullion Issues, Proof and Gold Bullion Issues, Complete sets. In conjunction with the release of the 2023 gold American Liberty Proof $100 coin is the 2023 American Liberty silver Proof medal. This stunning new presentation in silver will be eligible in the NGC Registry set here: American Liberty Medals, 2016-Date, Complete. Interested in learning more? Check out the US Mint website here.

The NGC Registry is a free online platform where collectors register and display their certified coins and can compete against other collectors around the world for recognition and prizes. The NGC Registry continues to be the world’s most comprehensive online coin-collecting platform, thanks to you, our valued collectors. This popular resource now boasts over 32,000 users, 314,000+ registered sets, and over 1.7 million registered coins. In January of 2023, we awarded more than $35,000 in prizes — the highest prize value awarded yet! Get ready for the 2023 awards. Check out the 2023 award details here.

Would you like your set to be featured in a future article? 100% completion in a set is not always feasible. Perhaps we will choose someone whose set has a personal story behind it or some interesting historical facts. We are looking for those sets where someone has taken the time to make the set unique and a reflection of his/her personal collecting style. It may be your set! Stay tuned.

