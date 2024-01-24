NGC, PMG, and ASG appoint Silverhouse an Official Submission Center

The Taiwan-based firm will help collectors and dealers easily access the expert collectibles services provided by NGC, PMG, and ASG.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), and Authenticated Stamp Guaranty (ASG) are pleased to announce the companies’ newest Official Submission Center: Silverhouse Co. in Taiwan, China. Silverhouse will help collectors and dealers submit coins, paper money, and stamps to NGC, PMG, and ASG for expert certification services, and provide information and answer questions about the companies.

Silverhouse Co. in Taiwan is a distinguished auction house and rare collectibles dealer, playing a pivotal role in the local collectors market. Renowned for its vast and high-quality inventory, Silverhouse holds a significant position, serving as a key hub for enthusiasts and collectors alike in Taiwan. With a reputation for excellence, the company has become synonymous with rare finds and valuable treasures, contributing substantially to the thriving world of collectibles in the region.

“We are extremely excited about this collaboration. Silverhouse is a formidable and influential presence in Taiwan, recognized for its substantial footprint and pivotal role in shaping the landscape of rare and valuable collectibles,” said Steven R. Eichenbaum, CEO of the Certified Collectibles Group, of which NGC, PMG, and ASG are part. “We are proud and honored to work alongside them to enhance the accessibility and efficiency of our services in the vibrant Taiwanese collectibles community.”

NGC is a leading third-party authentication, grading, and encapsulation service for collectible coins, tokens, and medals. Founded in 1987, NGC has graded more than 60 million collectibles. NGC-certified coins are backed by the NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which provides consumers with greater protection. This guarantee, coupled with the knowledge and experience of the company’s graders, give buyers greater confidence. This results in higher prices realized and greater liquidity for NGC-certified coins. The American Numismatic Association (ANA) and the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) have both named NGC their official coin grading service.

PMG was founded in 2005 as a fully independent third-party paper money grading service. With an unparalleled commitment to accuracy, consistency, and integrity, PMG is the world’s largest third-party paper money grading service with more than 10 million notes certified. Every note that PMG grades is backed by the comprehensive PMG guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers and sellers greater confidence. The ANA and PNG have both named PMG their official paper money grading service.

ASG was founded in 2017 as a fully independent third-party stamp grading service and has certified more than one million stamps. Each stamp that ASG grades is backed by its comprehensive ASG Guarantee of grade and authenticity.

NGC, PMG, and ASG will provide insurance for shipments between Silverhouse Co. and NGC, PMG, and ASG headquarters. For more information about Silverhouse Co. and submitting collectibles, call the company’s office at +886 956191919 or email *protected email* .

NGC, PMG, and ASG have a global network of Official Submission Centers that facilitate submissions for the company’s expert and impartial services. Official Submission Centers can also answer questions about the services and benefits of NGC, PMG, and ASG. Find a list of Official Submission Centers here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

