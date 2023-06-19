NGC partners with CFC for exciting numismatic loan program

CFC is offering a special introductory 8.75% APR rate to qualified NGC members who apply through NGCloan.com.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is excited to partner with Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC) to offer NGC members the opportunity to apply for a commercial loan at a special rate using their NGC-graded coins as collateral. Since June 14, 2023, NGC members can apply for a numismatic-backed loan, which offers cash liquidity without having to sell assets. To celebrate the new partnership, CFC is offering a special introductory rate for new clients who apply at NGCloan.com.

For a limited time, new clients can take advantage of CFC’s offer of an introductory rate of 8.75% (APR). This is well below CFC’s typical new loan rate of approximately 9.75%. A standard charge of 0.5% (APR based on asset value) applies for insurance and designated storage. Additionally, the introductory rate is fixed for the borrower’s initial 180-day term. Then, it is subject to change upon renewal, which technically represents the issuance of a new loan.

Another benefit of CFC numismatic loans is that they do not have origination, pre-payment or other fees except those associated with materials processing and late payments. Loans can also be paid off at any time without incurring extra fees.

The minimum loan amount is $25,000, which (based on the typical Loan-To-Value Ratio of 65%) means that a borrower will need to have approximately $40,000 of NGC-graded coin collateral. The maximum loan amount is $5 million. Borrowers can expect a quick and easy loan application process, with no credit checks. In most cases, funds will be made available within 10 or fewer business days.

Terms and conditions apply. For further information on the NGC and CFC partnership or to apply online, click here. Or call CFC at (855) NGC-4424 or email CFC at *protected email* .

About CFC

CFC is a licensed California Finance Lender that was established in 2005 and offers financing on a wide array of precious metals and numismatic products. CFC is a wholly owned subsidiary of A-Mark Precious Metals (Nasdaq: “AMRK”), a leading bullion trader and wholesaler. CFC is the leader in gold and silver loans, with over $300 million of loans issued since 2005. To learn more about CFC, click here.

About NGC

NGC was founded in 1987 as a fully independent third-party coin grading service. With an unparalleled commitment to accuracy, consistency, and integrity, NGC is the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens, and medals. NGC has graded more than 58 million coins since the company was created, each one backed by the industry-leading NGC Guarantee. To learn more about NGC, click here.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

