NGC offering special ANA designation and label for 2020 Proof Set coins submitted at the National Money Show

The 2020 U.S. Mint Proof Set goes on sale February 27, the first day of the Atlanta ANA Show. For NGC’s special ANA designation and label, specific submission instructions must be followed. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) will offer an Atlanta ANA Releases designation for qualifying 2020 United States Mint Proof Set coins submitted to NGC at the Atlanta National Money Show, taking place February 27-29, 2020.

NGC, the Official Grading Service of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) since 1995, will also offer its exclusive ANA Label for qualifying coins. This label features the ANA logo and its Lamp of Knowledge member logo.

The 2020 U.S. Mint Proof Set contains 10 Proof coins with the “S” mintmark of the San Francisco Mint: One Kennedy half dollar, five quarters in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program, one Roosevelt dime, one Jefferson nickel, and one Lincoln cent. The set is accompanied by a special 2020-W Proof nickel — the first nickel ever struck at the West Point Mint.

The Atlanta ANA Releases designation and ANA label are available to all submitters, as well as the popular NGC Early Releases and First Releases designations and labels. Other designations and labels are available for bulk submissions only. (See the Bulk Submissions section below).

Atlanta ANA Releases

Available for coins purchased at the National Money Show (February 27-29) and submitted to NGC at the National Money Show.

The submissions must be accompanied by the original U.S. Mint purchase receipt (showing that they were purchased at the U.S. Mint booth at the National Money Show).

There is an additional $12 fee for the Atlanta ANA Releases designation.

The default label (for no additional fee) is the ANA Label #433.

Early Releases / First Releases

Available for coins that are received by NGC within the first 30 days of their release.

There is an additional $12 fee for the Early Releases or First Releases designations.

The default label (for no additional fee) is the Early Releases Label #378 or First Releases Label #379, depending on the designation.

See cut-off dates for Early Releases and First Releases here.

Submission Instructions

Submit the 2020 Proof Set coins under the Modern grading tier or higher.

grading tier or higher. Request the desired designation and label in the Add-on Services section of the NGC Submission Form and write your selection in bold letters on the form.

on the form. If you do not want any special label or designation, you may request the Standard Brown Label #377 .

. All submissions will be sent to NGC’s headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, for grading.

All coins submitted must be graded.

If you would like Mint packaging returned, select the “Return Mint Packaging” box on the NGC Submission Form. The fee is $5 plus the cost of shipping.

For more information about submitting at the ANA National Money Show, click here.

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646).

NGC Collectors Society paid members can submit their coins directly to NGC. Not an NGC Collectors Society member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join today.

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue and First Day — ANA designations are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. For First Day — ANA, coins must be purchased on the first day of sales (February 27) at the National Money Show. NGC will require that submitters provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date and location of the coins’ purchase.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at *protected email* or 941-360-3990 or Miles Standish at *protected email* or 949-922-0515.

