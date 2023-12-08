NGC offering exclusive Signature Labels with coin designer Matt Swaim

Swaim is a U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist whose designs are found on several coins issued by the Mint recently.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is excited to unveil a new signature label that showcases its latest exclusive signature agreement with an important figure in modern numismatics: U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) artist Matt Swaim.

Swaim is an award-winning illustrator with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration from the Savannah College of Art and Design and a Master of Fine Arts in Visual Art from Jacksonville University. With over 25 years specializing primarily in architectural illustration and visualization, Matt was invited to join the AIP in 2019 to contribute to the designs of coins and medals.

As part of the AIP, Matt has worked on a wide range of coin and medal programs. His extensive knowledge and expertise of architectural two-point, three-point, and even axonometric and isometric perspectives, which he uses daily in his architectural renderings, have played a significant part in several of his designs. While the design programs that he has worked on don’t always include architectural or geometrical subject matter, Swaim usually finds that many of the same design principles can be utilized in many other applications in unique and creative ways.

Some of his most impressive designs include the 2022 Negro Leagues Baseball Commemorative Coin Program (silver dollar obverse), the 2022 American Innovation Dollar Coin Program (Tennessee reverse), the 2021 American Innovation Dollar Coin Program (Virginia reverse), and the USS Indianapolis Congressional Gold Medal (obverse).

Apart from his rendering and coin design work, Matt enjoys teaching workshops on various topics related to architectural rendering, perspective, and illustration techniques. He is also an avid pen and ink sketch artist and does commissioned colored pencil portraits.

NGC is the leader in labels that are individually hand-signed by some of the hobby’s most influential figures. These authentic signature labels add a personal touch that creates a one-of-a-kind collectible with an important historical connection. To learn more about the NGC Authentic Hand-Signed Labels program, which includes many numismatic luminaries, click here.

