NGC, NCS, PMG, and CGC Cards attending Sharjah 2023 Stamp Exhibition

Representatives of NGC, NCS, PMG, and CGC Cards will answer questions and provide information about grading collectibles at the annual Sharjah event.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), and CGC Cards are attending the Sharjah 2023 Stamp Exhibition, an annual event taking place November 14-18 at the Mega Mall in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Sharjah is part of the Dubai-Sharjah-Ajman metropolitan area.

NGC, NCS, PMG, and CGC Cards representatives will be in attendance to answer questions and provide information about the companies’ world-class certification and conservation services. For the 2023 event, representatives will be located at Booth #6.

The Emirates Philatelic Association and Sharjah Mega Mall are holding the 2023 exhibition to celebrate the Year of Sustainability and to promote all aspects of philately in the region. The Emirates Philatelic Association launched the Sharjah Stamp Exhibition in 2010 to promote philately and other collecting endeavors, such as numismatics. Today, the event brings together thousands of exhibitors, collectors, and dealers from around the world to exchange ideas and collectibles from various hobbies.

About NGC, NCS, PMG, and CGC Cards

NGC was founded in 1987 as a fully independent third-party coin grading service. With an unparalleled commitment to accuracy, consistency, and integrity, NGC is the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading service for coins, tokens, and medals. NGC has graded more than 59 million coins, tokens, and medals since the company was created. NGC’s services are backed by the industry-leading NGC Guarantee. To learn more, visit NGCcoin.com.

NCS was established in 2001 as the world’s first professional coin conservation service. NCS uses a variety of safe, proprietary techniques to remove harmful surface contaminants, stabilize and protect a coin’s surfaces, and improve eye appeal. More than one million coins have been professionally conserved by NCS, including coins from some of the most famous collections and shipwrecks. To learn more, visit NGCcoin.com/NCS.

PMG was founded in 2005 as a fully independent third-party paper money grading service. With an unparalleled commitment to accuracy, consistency, and integrity, PMG is now the world’s largest third-party paper money grading service, with more than nine million notes certified. Every note that PMG grades is backed by the comprehensive PMG Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers and sellers greater confidence. To learn more, visit PMGnotes.com.

CGC Cards is an expert, impartial, and efficient third-party authentication, grading, and encapsulation service for TCGs, sports cards, and non-sports cards. CGC Cards uses world-class expertise, advanced technology, innovation, and operational excellence to provide all card collectors and dealers with accurate, consistent, affordable, and fast certification services for all cards. We also offer the industry’s strongest guarantee, which adds significant confidence, liquidity, and value to the hobby. To learn more, visit CGCcards.com.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

