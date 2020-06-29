NGC, NCS, and PMG announce Official ANA Grading and Conservation Services Special Event, July 27 to August 7

Sarasota, Florida (June 24, 2020) — Last week, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) announced that the 2020 World’s Fair of Money is suspended due to COVID-19 restrictions. The highly anticipated show had been scheduled for August 4-8 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC), the official coin grading service of the ANA, responded by announcing a special savings event for collectors and dealers during the time when the ANA World’s Fair of Money would have taken place.

Now NGC’s affiliates, Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS), the official conservation service of the ANA, and Paper Money Guaranty (PMG), the official paper money grading service of the ANA, are joining NGC in an unprecedented Official ANA Grading and Conservation Services Special Event.

The Official ANA Grading and Conservation Services Special Event will be open to NGC and PMG collector and dealer members from July 27 to August 7 for coin and paper money submissions received at the companies’ Sarasota headquarters.

During this time, NGC (including NGC Ancients) will apply a 20% discount to the grading fees for all submissions received under the following tiers:

Unlimited Value WalkThrough

Ultra Rarities

WalkThrough

Rarities

Express

Early Bird / Standard

Specialty Gold

Gold

Economy

NCS will apply a 20% discount on its Standard and Gold conservation services.

PMG will apply a 20% discount to the grading fees for all submissions received under the following tiers:

Unlimited Value WalkThrough

High Value WalkThrough

Express

Standard

Economy

Economy Special

Elite NGC and PMG Collectors Society members and NGC and PMG Authorized Dealers will receive their usual discount on top of the special 20% discount.

NGC and PMG Collectors Society memberships start at just $25/year. Not a member? Join now at the websites of NGC or PMG.

NGC, NCS, and PMG are independent members within the Certified Collectibles Group. The companies are proud to be the official grading and conservation services of the ANA. Since 1995, they have provided significant support to the hobby’s largest organization. With this special event, NGC, NCS, and PMG once again demonstrate their ongoing commitment to the ANA and the hobby.

“When the World’s Fair of Money was suspended, we knew we had to do something as the ANA’s official grading and conservation services,” said Mark Salzberg, chairman of NGC, NCS, and PMG and an ANA Life Member. “Although everyone is disappointed, collectors and dealers can now look forward to an unprecedented opportunity to save on expert authentication, grading and conservation from NGC, NCS, and PMG.”

Note: You may submit coins and notes as early as July 20 to have them held for the Official ANA Grading and Conservation Services Event. To do this, you must write “Official ANA Grading and Conservation Services Event” in bold letters on your submission form. Submissions for this event may arrive as early as July 20 if appropriately marked but may not arrive after August 7. Submissions made to NGC, NCS, and PMG’s international locations are not eligible for this offer.

About Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC)

NGC is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party grading services for coins, tokens, and medals, with more than 46 million collectibles certified. Founded in 1987, NGC provides an accurate, consistent, and impartial assessment of authenticity and grade. Every coin that NGC certifies is backed by the comprehensive NGC Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. This results in higher prices realized and greater liquidity for NGC-certified coins. To learn more, visit the website of NGC.

About Numismatic Conservation Services (NCS)

NCS is one of the world’s first and foremost professional coin conservation services, with more than one million coins, tokens, and medals conserved since its founding in 2001. Using a variety of propriety techniques, NCS is able to remove harmful surface contaminants, stabilize, and protect a coin’s surfaces and improve eye appeal. Unlike improper cleaning, which will permanently impair a coin’s surfaces, professional conservation by NCS reveals a coin’s originality. To learn more, click here.

About Paper Money Guaranty (PMG)

Founded in 2005, PMG is one of the world’s largest and most trusted third-party paper money grading services, with more than five million banknotes certified. PMG has established the industry’s highest standards of accuracy, consistency, and integrity. Every note that PMG certifies is backed by the comprehensive PMG Guarantee of authenticity and grade, which gives buyers greater confidence. This results in higher prices realized and greater liquidity for PMG-certified notes. To learn more, visit the website of PMG.

Press release courtesy of Certified Collectibles Group.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!