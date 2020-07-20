Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

NGC introduces “Early Production” designation for early Mint strikes

By Leave a Comment

A 1996 American Silver Eagle with the Early Production designation and a 2012-S American Silver Eagle with the Early Production, Struck in 2011 designation. Images by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation. Hover to zoom.

The Early Production designation is available for select coins struck in the first month of the year of issue.

Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) is excited to announce the addition of the Early Production designation to its industry-leading lineup of releases designations. The Early Production designation is available for select coins received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository in Mint-sealed packaging that is dated on or before January 31 of the coin’s year of issue.

Many customers have asked NGC to recognize early strikes from both current year and “backdated” coins. With the Early Production designation, NGC now showcases the importance and desirability of these early strikes.

Coins issued in prior years are eligible for the Early Production designation if they are still sealed in their original mint packaging with a date on or before January 31. For example, a sealed box of Mint State 1996 American Silver Eagles will be eligible for the Early Production designation if the box is dated on or before January 31, 1996.

In some cases, coins are struck and packaged prior to the coin’s year of issue. For these Early Production coins, NGC may include an additional attribution on the certification label: Struck in [Year], indicating the actual year in which the coin was struck. For example, a sealed box of Mint State 2012-S American Silver Eagles that is dated on or before December 31, 2011, can be attributed as “Early Production, Struck in 2011.”

2012-S (Struck at San Francisco) Silver Eagles in a sealed U.S. Mint “monster” box that has a packed date of 12/07/11. These 2012-dated coins could be attributed as “Early Production, Struck in 2011.”

Bullion (non-mintmarked) 1986 American silver and gold Eagles will have a different cutoff date for Early Production due to the unique circumstances of their release.

Bullion 1986 American Gold Eagles were first released by the U.S. Mint on October 20, 1986. Therefore, bullion 1986 American Gold Eagles received in Mint-sealed packaging that is dated on or before November 19, 1986, are eligible for the Early Production designation.

Bullion 1986 American Silver Eagles were first released by the U.S. Mint on November 24, 1986. Therefore, bullion 1986 American Silver Eagles received in Mint-sealed packaging that is dated on or before December 24, 1986, are eligible for the Early Production designation.

The Early Production designation joins NGC’s other popular releases designations, including Early Releases, First Releases, and First Day of Issue. These special designations are highly collectible because they capture the anticipation and excitement of a new coin’s release and distinguish them in the marketplace. For more information about NGC Releases Designations as well as the complete definition of the Early Production designation, click here.

The Early Production designation is available for bulk submissions of eligible sealed U.S. Mint boxes of bullion coins by special request for an additional fee. For more information about bulk submissions and the Early Production designation, contact Miles Standish at  or 949-922-0515, or Scott Heller at  or 941-360-3990.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

PCGS Coin Quest launches new challenges, incentives for 2020 coins United States Mint to resume West Point operations Stack’s Bowers announces $1 million free grading program NGC-certified key date Double Eagle among highlights in Heritage August U.S. coins sale

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓