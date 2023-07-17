NGC intern Kenneth Sammut elected to the ANA Board of Governors

Sammut was elected to serve on the American Numismatic Association’s Board of Governors in Pittsburgh.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) congratulates Kenneth (“Kenny”) Sammut, an intern at NGC, for being elected to serve on the American Numismatics Association (ANA) Board of Governors in Pittsburgh. Sammut’s internship will continue throughout this year, and NGC hopes he will become an employee next summer while he also sits on the ANA Board of Governors.

Founded in 1891, the ANA is a congressionally chartered nonprofit organization that promotes the study and collection of coins, paper money, and other numismatic items. The ANA offers educational programs, conventions, publications, and online resources aimed at fostering knowledge and camaraderie within the numismatic community. The association also operates the Money Museum, located in Colorado Springs, Colorado, which houses an extensive collection of rare and historically significant coins, paper currency, and related artifacts, providing visitors with an immersive experience into the fascinating world of money.

Among their responsibilities, each individual board member is expected to know the ANA’s mission, policies, program and needs; serve as active advocates and ambassadors for the ANA and fully engage in identifying and securing the financial resources and partnerships necessary for the Association to advance its mission, and leverage connections and resources to develop collective action to fully achieve the ANA’s mission.

The ANA Board of Governors is elected every two years by the members of the American Numismatic Association. The members vote on seven governors, a vice president, and a president. In the most recent election, former ANA Governor Thomas J. Uram was elected to serve as the 63rd ANA President.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!