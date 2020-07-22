NGC Innovation dollar slab was to be part of cancelled American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money festivities

Pittsburgh, PA — The August 4 to 8 ANA Convention cancellation disrupted plans that were already in place to enhance the weeklong event. The Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists made arrangements to host another “Welcome to Pittsburgh” dinner at the beautiful Le Mont Restaurant atop Mount Washington overlooking the fork of the Ohio River. Part of the attendee’s goodie bag was to include a custom label NGC holder 2019 Pennsylvania Innovation dollar that ironically featured the 1953 discovery of the Polio Vaccine by University of Pittsburgh researcher Dr. Jonas Salk. NGC was to be a Platinum Sponsor of the dinner. The COVID-19 pandemic has created havoc across the globe and forced many cancellations and disruptions affecting everyone’s lives today.

PAN has decided to make the 300 special label NGC slabs available to the public at $19.95 each (free shipping in the U.S.) The money raised will be used for numismatic education with a primary focus on young people and the PANKidZone, next scheduled for Saturday, October 31st as part of the PAN Fall Coin Convention scheduled for October 29-31, 2020, at the Monroeville Convention Center, a Pittsburgh suburb. The COVID-19 situation this fall will determine if the PAN Coin Show will be able to take place. The first 100 slabs will be given to the kids that attend. The children were the most affected by polio in the 1950s and it is fitting today that we remember what parents and children went through at that time to keep safe. This will leave 200 slabs remaining for public sale. The PAN Board views this as a good way to dispose of these unique slabs and is also a good use of the proceeds generated by collectors’ generosity in these unique times. Please consider this coin addition to your collection.

The Polio Vaccine NGC Innovation dollars can be purchased through the PAN website or by mail at $19.95 each; check payable to:

PAN

1985 Lincoln Way

Suite 23 #225

White Oak PA 15131

