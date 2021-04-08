NGC inks exclusive Signature Label deal with coin and medal designer Frank Kocian Morris

Morris has spent over a decade designing coins and medals for the U.S. Mint.

U.S. Mint Coin and Medal Designer Frank Kocian Morris has partnered with Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) to offer his signature as part of NGC’s industry-leading Signature Label program. Morris is credited with numerous coin and medal designs for the U.S. Mint and most recently created the obverse designs for two coins in the 2021 National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative Coin Program.

Morris’ most recent designs are part of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Commemorative Coin Program, which is comprised of a clad half dollar, a silver dollar, and a $5 gold coin. Morris designed the obverse of the silver dollar coin through the U.S. Mint’s Artistic Infusion Program (AIP). It features a police officer kneeling next to a child, who is reading a book while sitting on a basketball. He also designed the obverse of the $5 gold coin, depicting the profile of two saluting officers.

Morris is an award-winning professional artist who works as a book and advertising illustrator, graphic designer, portrait artist, and public artist. His style is incredibly realistic, and he expertly captures even the most nuanced details in the likeness of every portrait he crafts.

Morris began designing for the U.S. Mint when he illustrated three medals in the Code Talkers Recognition Congressional Medals Program, which honored Native Americans who used their tribal languages as a means of secret communication during World Wars I and II. His designs include the obverses for the Osage Nation, Santee Sioux Nation, and Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate (Sioux) Tribe. The Code Talkers medals were unveiled at the U.S. Capitol in 2013.

He went on to design the reverse of the 2015 U.S. Marshals 225th Anniversary silver dollar. He created the reverse for two coins in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program: The North Carolina Blue Ridge Parkway quarter, released in 2015, and the Indiana George Rogers Clark National Historic Park quarter, released in 2017.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the excitement and challenge of designing for the U.S. Mint on so many occasions,” said Morris. “To be able to offer my signature in NGC’s Signature Label Program is truly an honor.”

“Morris has contributed some wonderful designs to numismatics,” said Mark Salzberg, NGC Chairman and Grading Finalizer. “NGC is excited to offer NGC certification labels with his signature to enhance the presentation of the coins that he has designed.”

Morris joins an impressive roster for NGC’s Signature Label Program that includes other designers, sculptors, and engravers who exclusively hand-sign NGC certification labels, including Elizabeth Jones, 11th U.S. Mint Chief Engraver; John M. Mercanti, 12th U.S. Mint Chief Engraver; Don Everhart, U.S. Mint Lead Sculptor/Engraver; and Michael Gaudioso, Coin and Medal Designer.

