Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

NGC grading on-site at ANA World’s Fair of Money

By Leave a Comment

NGC will offer on-site grading and encapsulation of U.S. coins at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Tuesday, August 8 through 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10. Coins will be returned by the end of the day Friday, August 11. Coins must be picked up by the end of the show.

Cut-off times may change due to submission volumes. Check with show staff for changes.

On-site Submission Services include:

Unlimited WalkThrough $400 + 1% Fair Market Value per coin
Unlimited maximum value.
WalkThrough $200 per coin
Maximum value $25,000.
Express $90 per coin
Maximum value $10,000.
Standard $50 per coin
Maximum value $3,000.
Gold $45 per coin
Gold coins; maximum value $3,000.
Economy $40 per coin
Non-gold coins; maximum value $300.
High Value ReHolder $100 per coin
A coin in a scratched, chipped or older-generation NGC holder is placed in a new holder. Unlimited maximum value.
ReHolder $20 per coin
A coin in a scratched, chipped or older-generation NGC holder is placed in a new holder. Maximum value $10,000.
Evaluation WalkThrough $350 + 3% Fair Market Value per coin
Unlimited maximum value.
Evaluation $35 + 3% ($20 minimum) Fair Market Value per coin
Maximum value $25,000.

NGC show representatives will also be accepting regular submissions for all service levels to be sent to our office in Sarasota, Florida. Services include ancient, U.S., and world coin grading, PreScreen Bulk submissions, imaging, and more.

Special Note: Due to the special handling required, NGC does not accept submissions of the following coins and notes at this show: coins and notes for First/Early Releases designations, coins over 3.5 inches (90 mm) in diameter and 0.39 inches (10 mm) in depth and coins that NGC requires to be submitted in original Mint-sealed packing, including:

  • Coin & Chronicles sets
  • Coin & Currency sets
  • American Liberty Four-Medal Set
  • March of Dimes Three-Coin Set
  • West Point Two-Coin Set
  • San Francisco Two-Coin Proof Set
  • 30th Anniversary Eagles
  • 25th Anniversary Eagles
  • 20th Anniversary Eagles
  • American Liberty Series
  • 10th Anniversary Platinum Sets

These submissions must be sent directly to NGC headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, by the submitter.

Questions before the event can be directed to NGC Customer Service at  or (+1) 855-GRADE10 (855-472-3310). During the convention, please visit our booth to get answers to any questions about services offered by NGC.

Please remember that NGC does not provide opinions or free evaluations of coins at trade shows.

NGC is the official grading service of the ANA, PNG, and many other coin collecting organizations. Learn more at NGCcoin.com/affiliates.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NGC and PMG at 2023 Central States Convention NGC and PMG at the Long Beach Expo NGC and PMG at 2021 Whitman Winter Expo NGC and PMG at Summer FUN

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓