NGC grading on-site at ANA World’s Fair of Money

NGC will offer on-site grading and encapsulation of U.S. coins at the ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Tuesday, August 8 through 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10. Coins will be returned by the end of the day Friday, August 11. Coins must be picked up by the end of the show.

Cut-off times may change due to submission volumes. Check with show staff for changes.

On-site Submission Services include:

Unlimited WalkThrough $400 + 1% Fair Market Value per coin Unlimited maximum value.

WalkThrough $200 per coin Maximum value $25,000.

Express $90 per coin Maximum value $10,000.

Standard $50 per coin Maximum value $3,000.

Gold $45 per coin Gold coins; maximum value $3,000.

Economy $40 per coin Non-gold coins; maximum value $300.

High Value ReHolder $100 per coin A coin in a scratched, chipped or older-generation NGC holder is placed in a new holder. Unlimited maximum value.

ReHolder $20 per coin A coin in a scratched, chipped or older-generation NGC holder is placed in a new holder. Maximum value $10,000.

Evaluation WalkThrough $350 + 3% Fair Market Value per coin Unlimited maximum value.

Evaluation $35 + 3% ($20 minimum) Fair Market Value per coin Maximum value $25,000.

NGC show representatives will also be accepting regular submissions for all service levels to be sent to our office in Sarasota, Florida. Services include ancient, U.S., and world coin grading, PreScreen Bulk submissions, imaging, and more.

Special Note: Due to the special handling required, NGC does not accept submissions of the following coins and notes at this show: coins and notes for First/Early Releases designations, coins over 3.5 inches (90 mm) in diameter and 0.39 inches (10 mm) in depth and coins that NGC requires to be submitted in original Mint-sealed packing, including:

Coin & Chronicles sets

Coin & Currency sets

American Liberty Four-Medal Set

March of Dimes Three-Coin Set

West Point Two-Coin Set

San Francisco Two-Coin Proof Set

30th Anniversary Eagles

25th Anniversary Eagles

20th Anniversary Eagles

American Liberty Series

10th Anniversary Platinum Sets

These submissions must be sent directly to NGC headquarters in Sarasota, Florida, by the submitter.

Questions before the event can be directed to NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or (+1) 855-GRADE10 (855-472-3310). During the convention, please visit our booth to get answers to any questions about services offered by NGC.

Please remember that NGC does not provide opinions or free evaluations of coins at trade shows.

NGC is the official grading service of the ANA, PNG, and many other coin collecting organizations. Learn more at NGCcoin.com/affiliates.

