NGC grading experts Ben Wengel and Rick Montgomery to teach at 2023 ANA Summer Seminar

NGC will also sponsor up to four applicants with an ANA Summer Seminar Scholarship.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) Senior Finalizer Ben Wengel and President Rick Montgomery will be on the lookout for new talent as they co-instruct the Advanced Study of World Coinage class at the ANA Summer Seminar this summer in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Ben Wengel is NGC Senior Finalizer of World Coins. His interest in coins began early. By age 16, he had attended the ANA Summer Seminar and completed a six-week summer internship at NGC. After graduation from the University of Tampa, Wengel joined NGC on a full-time basis and has now graded coins for NGC for more than a decade. His collecting interests include silver and gold coins from South and Central America.

Rick Montgomery is NGC President and Finalizer and is one of the world’s top experts on detecting counterfeit coins. A veteran numismatist and a key figure in the field, he co-authored the NGC Grading Guide for Modern U.S. Coins. He has also written numerous articles for the American Numismatic Association. Montgomery received the Professional Numismatists Guild’s Art Kagin Ambassador Award in 2014.

About the ANA Summer Seminar

The two-week ANA Summer Seminar offers an in-depth exploration of the world of numismatics, led by prominent experts. It offers classes for all collectors, including Grading United States Coins, Detecting Counterfeit and Altered Coins, Coin Photography, ancient Greek and Roman coins, early American copper coins, Colonial Americana, Morgan Dollars, World Numismatics, and many other topics. For over 50 years, Summer Seminar has opened the door of opportunity that launched the careers of leading collectors, authors, and dealers.

About the Advanced Study of World Coinage course

This is the first time in recent years that two of NGC’s esteemed authenticators and graders will be co-teaching at the Summer Seminar. Any numismatist who wants to become more sophisticated in the authentication and grading of world coins won’t want to miss this course. Seats are very limited, and those interested in attending are encouraged to sign up early.

As part of its goal to grow and recruit the very best authenticators and graders, NGC will sponsor up to four people who are interested in a career in numismatics by awarding them a scholarship to attend the seminar. Collectors with world or vintage coin expertise are encouraged to apply for this scholarship by April 15, as the purpose of this class and scholarship is to help NGC identify, assess and recruit potential new world coin authenticators and graders. To apply, send an email with your name, interest, and experience with coins and, if applicable, a resume, to *protected email* .

To learn more about Summer Seminar, being held June 17-29, 2023, on the Colorado College campus in Colorado Springs, Colorado, visit the ANA’s Summer Seminar website.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

