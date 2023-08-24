NGC expands Jeff Garrett Signature Series with new Red Book label

Jeff Garrett, the Senior Editor of the authoritative guide to U.S. coins, will be hand-signing the new label exclusively for NGC.

Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) is thrilled to announce the expansion of the NGC Signature Series program with a new label that features the logo of the leading guide to U.S. coins and is signed by its senior editor, Jeff Garrett. He was the 59th President of the American Numismatic Association (ANA) and is a well-known coin dealer, author, and NGC consultant. Garrett has served as Senior Editor of A Guide Book of United States Coins (better known as the Red Book) for several years.

The highly regarded Red Book is a comprehensive research and price guide tool for U.S. numismatics that is instantly recognizable to coin collectors. To celebrate his time as editor for the Red Book, Garrett will be hand-signing the new Red Book certification label exclusively for NGC.

“Editing the Red Book has always been a great honor, as it is work that not only is rewarding to me but also important to the hobby,” said Garrett. “I am grateful to NGC for giving me the chance to tangibly connect my name to the Red Book and U.S. coins through the NGC Signature Series labels.”

Jeff Garrett also contributes to the numismatic community and supports NGC in many other ways. He writes the NGC Weekly Market Report column every other week and has worked with NGC on the certification of several major numismatic discoveries, including the Great Kentucky Hoard, a cache of Civil War-era coins. Garrett already has another label available through the NGC Signature Series program, highlighting his book 100 Greatest U.S. Modern Coins. Click here to see the other label.

Since its founding over 35 years ago, NGC has focused on grading collectible coins, tokens, and medals accurately, consistently, and impartially. As the company has grown to become the world’s leading and largest third-party coin grading service, it has maintained a steadfast and uncompromising commitment to these ideals. NGC Signature Series labels offer collectors an opportunity to have an important coin encapsulated with a certification label signed by some of the hobby’s most influential figures.

Coins encapsulated with Jeff Garrett Red Book hand-signed NGC certification labels will be available from select retailers to add a unique, personal touch to important coins.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!