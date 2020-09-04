NGC expands ASF Special Label to Innovation dollars

The ASF special label perfectly underscores the Innovation dollars’ celebration of exploration and discovery. Special submission instructions must be followed. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

In 2019, Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) partnered with the Astronaut Scholarship Foundation (ASF) to create a special NGC certification label featuring the ASF logo and an astronaut. Designed to enhance the presentation of Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coins, one of the most successful U.S. Mint releases of the last decade, the label also supports the work of the ASF, which provides more than 50 scholarships to outstanding college students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics each year.

Now, NGC is expanding the availability of the ASF special label to Innovation dollars. The Mint’s American Innovation $1 Coin Program is a multi-year series honoring innovations and innovators from each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the five U.S. territories. As a celebration of exploration and discovery, the coins are a perfect fit for the ASF special label.

For example, the 2020-S Maryland Innovation dollar features the Hubble Space Telescope, which was developed by NASA and has dramatically changed our understanding of the universe. The 2019-S New Jersey Innovation dollar showcases the lightbulb, undoubtedly one of America’s most groundbreaking inventions.

“The ASF special label underscores the Innovation $1 Coin Program’s mission to celebrate America’s long history of scientific aspirations and advancements,” explained Mark Salzberg, NGC chairman and grading finalizer. “NGC is proud to offer the ASF label for Innovation dollars to further support the ASF and, in turn, the innovators of the future.”

The Innovation dollar program began in 2018 and is scheduled to run through 2032, with four new coins being released each year. All of the coins feature the same obverse design of the Statue of Liberty.

The ASF special label is available for a $5 fee. A royalty will be paid to the ASF by NGC for each label used.

Submission Instructions

Submit Innovation dollars under the Modern grading tier or higher.

All coins submitted must be graded.

If you would like Mint packaging returned, select the “Return Mint Packaging” box on the NGC Submission Form. The fee is $5 plus the cost of shipping.

The following designations are available for these coins (if applicable):

Designation Options Fee Directions Early Releases +$12 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. First Releases +$12 On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. (No Releases designation) By default

The following labels are available for these coins:

Label options Fee Directions ASF – Astronaut #1128 +$5 Request ASF — Astronaut #1128 on your submission form. (Early Releases and First Releases are available on this label for an additional $12 designation fee, if applicable). Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$12) Select Early Releases on your submission form. First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$12) Select First Releases on your submission form. Standard Brown #377 Free Default (except for Early Releases and First Releases designations).

Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at *protected email* or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646).

NGC Collectors Society paid members can submit their coins directly to NGC. Not an NGC Collectors Society member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join today.

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at *protected email* or 941-360-3990 or Miles Standish at *protected email* or 949-922-0515.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!