Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

NGC donates one-of-a-kind RND automation machine to State College of Florida

By Leave a Comment

The RND Automation machine developed for NGC. (Photo by Jay Heater — The Observer).

The unique piece of machinery that cost over $130,000 to develop will be a new educational tool for SCF’s Coding Academy.

On June 29, 2023, Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) joined forces with RND Automation to make a significant donation to the State College of Florida that will benefit students for years to come. CCG’s numismatic division — Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) — donated its one-of-a-kind RND Automation machine to SCF, and Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute matched the donation with its own $50,000 grant.

In 2017, CCG worked with RND Automation to create a unique piece of machinery that would benefit NGC by speeding up the process of removing coins from their sealed plastic holders, while also being able to reseal the coins in holders. However, after six years and countless hours of labor saved, the machine had become obsolete due to company upgrades and new production capabilities, which led to better and more efficient ways that NGC receives coins.

Although the unique machine served the company well for more than five years, CCG contacted RND Automation once again to find another purpose for the special piece of equipment. Contacts at RND Automation reached out to SCF and made a connection that would see the machine fulfill a newfound purpose: education.

Upon further discussion, NGC and RND Automation decided to donate the five-axis FANUC robotic arm to the college’s Coding Academy at the Bradenton campus, which opened in 2021. The machine will be used for educational purposes, as SCF grows its workforce development training program. SCF plans to have the donated machine up and running by next summer, so the school’s coding students can utilize the machine and learn how to program the robotic arm.

NGC’s donation of the machine will now be a focal point of the SCF Coding Academy’s training tools. Along with PMMI’s $50,000 grant, the gifts will help bring awareness to the university’s new coding program and will also shine a spotlight on the packaging industry and the jobs within it. CCG is proud to have collaborated with RND Automation and PMMI to give back to our community and to students who will one day become future leaders in the industry.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

CCG extends customer service hours More than 20 NGC-certified coins each sell for six figures in FUN Show Auction Remembering Bryce Franklin Doxzon A-Mark Precious Metals Subsidiary announces partnership with CCG

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓