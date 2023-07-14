NGC donates one-of-a-kind RND automation machine to State College of Florida

The unique piece of machinery that cost over $130,000 to develop will be a new educational tool for SCF’s Coding Academy.

On June 29, 2023, Certified Collectibles Group (CCG) joined forces with RND Automation to make a significant donation to the State College of Florida that will benefit students for years to come. CCG’s numismatic division — Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) — donated its one-of-a-kind RND Automation machine to SCF, and Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Institute matched the donation with its own $50,000 grant.

In 2017, CCG worked with RND Automation to create a unique piece of machinery that would benefit NGC by speeding up the process of removing coins from their sealed plastic holders, while also being able to reseal the coins in holders. However, after six years and countless hours of labor saved, the machine had become obsolete due to company upgrades and new production capabilities, which led to better and more efficient ways that NGC receives coins.

Although the unique machine served the company well for more than five years, CCG contacted RND Automation once again to find another purpose for the special piece of equipment. Contacts at RND Automation reached out to SCF and made a connection that would see the machine fulfill a newfound purpose: education.

Upon further discussion, NGC and RND Automation decided to donate the five-axis FANUC robotic arm to the college’s Coding Academy at the Bradenton campus, which opened in 2021. The machine will be used for educational purposes, as SCF grows its workforce development training program. SCF plans to have the donated machine up and running by next summer, so the school’s coding students can utilize the machine and learn how to program the robotic arm.

NGC’s donation of the machine will now be a focal point of the SCF Coding Academy’s training tools. Along with PMMI’s $50,000 grant, the gifts will help bring awareness to the university’s new coding program and will also shine a spotlight on the packaging industry and the jobs within it. CCG is proud to have collaborated with RND Automation and PMMI to give back to our community and to students who will one day become future leaders in the industry.

