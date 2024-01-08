NGC designations and labels for 2024 Harriet Tubman coins

NGC is offering special designations for coins in this year’s Harriet Tubman set, which celebrates the 200th anniversary of her birthday. Special submission instructions must be followed. Coins must be submitted in the sealed original Mint shipping box to receive the designation. See the “Submission instructions” section of this article, including instructions to have the original Mint packaging returned.

On January 4, 2024, the U.S. Mint is releasing its first commemorative coins of the new year: the 2024 Harriet Tubman Three-Coin Proof Set. The special set celebrates the 200th anniversary of the iconic American abolitionist’s birth with a trio of coins, including a gold five-dollar, a silver dollar, and a half dollar. To capture the excitement of these coins, Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) has several labels and designations available upon request, including a special designation — Harriet Tubman Proof Set.

The three-coin set has a household order limit of 1 and a product limit of only 5,000. The Harriet Tubman coins can also be purchased individually, in Proof and Uncirculated formats. The five-dollar gold has a product limit of 50,000, the silver dollar has a product limit of 400,000 and the half dollar has a product limit of 750,000. The Harriet Tubman Proof Set must be submitted in the sealed original Mint shipping box to receive the set designation.

Most well-known for her work with the Underground Railroad, Tubman freed herself from slavery and made it her mission to bring freedom to others in the South. She led further expeditions and provided instructions to many who would find their way north on a path to freedom in the 1800s.

In 1862, Tubman continued her freedom-fighting journey when she joined the Union Army as a nurse and also served as a scout and spy during the Civil War. She became the first woman to lead an armed expedition in the war, helping to free 700 slaves during the Combahee River Raid. Later in life, she became an active suffragist, speaking up for all women and championing their right to vote. Her work continued for years, providing aid to newly freed people of all ages and lending her voice to the suffrage movement.

Tubman became a symbolic figure for freedom and a beacon of hope for enslaved people during a tumultuous period in the nation’s history. As an American icon, her courage and unwavering pursuit of freedom are now forever commemorated with the 2024 Harriet Tubman Proof Set.

The set’s commemorative coins include a half dollar struck at the San Francisco Mint, a silver dollar struck at the Philadelphia Mint, and a gold five dollars struck at the West Point Mint.

The set also features designs that were created by multiple artists who sign certification labels exclusively for NGC. The half dollar obverse features a depiction of Tubman in the foreground and two Civil War-era boats in the background. The design by Don Everhart represents the Combahee River Raid, which Tubman took part in as the first woman to lead an armed expedition in the Civil War.

Beth Zaiken created the obverse and reverse designs of the silver dollar. The obverse design features a depiction of Tubman with an outreached hand and the reverse features the silhouettes of a group of people crossing a bridge created by a pair of clasped hands. These designs represent Tubman’s instrumental involvement with the Underground Railroad.

Chris Costello designed the gold five-dollar obverse, which features a portrait of Tubman in the years that followed the Civil War. Meanwhile, Benjamin Sowards created the reverse design that depicts an individual’s arms firmly grasping the arm of another individual, which represents Tubman’s helping hands offered to many throughout her lifetime.

Submission Instructions:

Submit coins under the Modern grading tier or higher.

grading tier or higher. All coins submitted must be graded.

The Proof Set must be received in the sealed U.S. Mint shipping box to receive the Harriet Tubman Proof Set designation. There is an additional $8 fee per coin for this designation.

to receive the designation. There is an additional $8 fee per coin for this designation. If you would like Mint packaging returned, select “Return Mint Packaging” in section 3 of the NGC Submission Form. The fee is $5 plus the cost of shipping.

Designations

Designation options Fee Directions Early Releases +$15 per coin On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. First Releases +$15 per coin On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here. Harriet Tubman Proof Set +$8 per coin By request. The coins must be submitted in the sealed original Mint shipping box.

Labels

Label Options Fee Directions Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$15) Select Early Releases and enter Early Releases #378 on your submission form. First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$15) Select First Releases and enter and enter First Releases #379 on your submission form. NGC Standard Brown #377 Free By default (except for Early Releases and First Releases designations). Enter Standard Brown Label #377 on your submission form.

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at *protected email* or 941-360-3990.

